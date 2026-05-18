A fire completely gutted an empty coach of the Sasaram-Patna Passenger train at Sasaram railway station, with no casualties reported. Separately, several children and women were injured when a joyride collapsed at a fair in the same city.

A sudden blaze erupted inside a coach of the Sasaram-Patna Passenger train on Monday at the Sasaram railway station. The coach was completely gutted after that fire broke out. Firefighting teams reached the platform quickly and brought the flames under control. Railway authorities confirmed that no passengers were injured or killed in the incident, as the train coach was empty.

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According to the Inspector of the Railway Protection Force, fire broke out in a coach of the Sasaram-Patna Passenger train. Firefighters brought the fire under control, and no casualties were reported

Highlighting the ongoing official inquiry into the matter, Inspector Railway Protection Force (RPF), while talking to the reporters, said, "This was the Sasaram-Patna Passenger train. A fire broke out in one of its coaches. That coach was empty. The cause of the fire is being investigated."

Further investigation is underway.

Joyride Collapse at Local Fair

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, on Friday, Several children and women sustained injuries after a joyride at a 'Disneyland fair' collapsed in Bihar's Sasaram, officials said.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Sadar Hospital in Sasaram for treatment following the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Manish Kumar said that the injured were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The exact number of injured persons was not immediately known.

Local authorities are expected to investigate the incident. (ANI)