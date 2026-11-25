Three students lost their lives and several others were injured when a speeding truck crashed into a bus stop near Bopdev Ghat in Pune. The driver, who lost control of the vehicle carrying DJ equipment, has been arrested following the viral CCTV footage of the incident.

Three students were killed and a number of others seriously injured when a speeding truck knocked into a group of students at a bus stop in Pune on Wednesday, November 25. The incident is thought to have happened at around 1:34 PM at the Garwa Hotel in the Bopdev Ghat neighborhood. CCTV footage of the incident shows how the vehicle veers into the edge before hitting the students. While some children make an effort to avoid the vehicle, others are unable to do so.

After then, the wounded students were sent to nearby medical facilities. The incident has shocked the locals, who are worried about local road safety. According to the CCTV footage, a white truck was accelerating and appeared to go toward the edge as it passed other cars. Several college students were standing at the bus stop at the time of the crash. Some of these youngsters try to escape when the vehicle veers suddenly in their way. In spite of this, the vehicle runs into many individuals before continuing on the road.

The crash has an impact on traffic as well. An auto rickshaw that was following the truck lost control. A car moving in the other way also narrowly escapes a second collision.

Local residents rush to the area shortly after the crash in an attempt to help the injured. Nevertheless, as the video shows, the vehicle does not stop right away after the impact.

Viral CCTV Video

Scroll to load tweet…

Driver Arrested

Yevalewadi police arrived at the scene of the crash and started an investigation. According to reports, the truck carrying DJ equipment was coming down from Bopdev Ghat when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the kids after first colliding with a car.

Police arrested the truck driver, Pratik Maruti Chavan, 22, of Malshiras in Purandar. After that, he was also brought to Sassoon Hospital for a check-up. According to first assessments, the vehicle was moving quickly. The reasons for the collision and other parts of the occurrence are being investigated by the police.