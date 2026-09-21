BJP's Karunasagar challenged AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's call for an anti-BJP alliance in UP. He stated that the opposition must present a concrete alternative agenda beyond just political polarisation to the people of Uttar Pradesh.

BJP Demands Alternative Agenda from Opposition

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Karunasagar on Monday responded sharply to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s openness to an alliance for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, stating that the opposition must present a concrete alternative agenda rather than relying solely on political polarisation.

Addressing the media regarding Owaisi's remarks to prevent the BJP from securing a third consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh, Karunasagar told ANI, "Finally, Asaduddin Owaisi has spoken the truth. He said that to keep the BJP away from power, it won't happen with one opposition party, and they have opened the door for like-minded opposition parties for alliances."

BJP leader, referring to the current administration's track record under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, further questioned what guarantee this alliance will give, emphasising that opposition parties have the same agenda, which is to stop the BJP from coming to power in Uttar Pradesh. “If Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM, and opposition parties have the same agenda to stop the BJP from coming to power in Uttar Pradesh, then they will have to keep their alternative agenda. This agenda has to be placed before the people of Uttar Pradesh. The government, under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, is providing governance, development, jobs, infrastructure, investments, and security; what guarantee will this alliance give?" Karunasaga said.

Owaisi on AIMIM's UP Election Preparations

On Monday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said his party was fully prepared for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and expressed hope that its candidates would be elected as MLAs and enter the state Legislative Assembly.

Owaisi said he was visiting Uttar Pradesh specifically in connection with the party’s election preparations and that AIMIM was actively gearing up for the polls. Speaking to reporters, he said, "We are visiting specifically in connection with election preparations. Our party is fully prepared and actively gearing up; we are hopeful that this time our candidates will be elected as MLAs and enter the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

“Our aim is to ensure that the Muslim community here—which is substantial in number—develops its own political agency and leadership. While every other community here has its own political leadership, this vast community has been reduced to merely being a vote bank,” Owaisi added.

On the possibility of an alliance for the 2027 Assembly elections, Owaisi said the party would announce its position by October 2.“Wait until October 2nd; we will let you know by then,” he said.

Open to Alliances to Stop BJP

Earlier, Owaisi on Sunday said that the party is ready to work with those who want to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from forming the government in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term, while asserting that the upcoming assembly election in the state will be different from the previous poll.

Speaking to ANI about the possibility of an alliance ahead of the UP assembly elections in 2027, Owaisi said that no single party can stop the BJP alone and invited like-minded parties for discussions. "We do not want the BJP government to be formed for a third time in Uttar Pradesh. If anyone does not want the BJP to form the government, they can talk to us. We are ready to work with you to stop the BJP from coming to power. But it is important to understand that you cannot stop the BJP alone," Owaisi said. (ANI)