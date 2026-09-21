Sangrur SSP said Jagga Singh, who consumed a substance alleging harassment for raising drug issues, has 9 FIRs against him, including rape. Police claim he has a criminal history, while the BJP has raised concerns over the drug menace in Punjab.

Sangrur SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal on Monday said nine FIRs have been registered against Jagga Singh, who consumed a substance at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, adding that he has been convicted in four of them.

Jagga Singh had alleged that he was being harassed and threatened after posting a video related to the alleged sale of drugs in his village. He was initially taken to the Civil Hospital in Sangrur and was later referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for further treatment after his condition was reported to be serious.

The Sangrur Police said the cases against Jagga Singh include those under the Excise and NDPS laws, while Singh is an undertrial in four other cases. A rape case is also registered against him, she added. “These include cases of Excise and NDPS. He is undertrial in 4 other cases. There is a rape case against him,” she said.

Police Detail Criminal History, Allege Political Provocation

She said a video was found on social media on September 12 in which Singh had threatened police that he would commit suicide if no action was taken in his case. A case was registered in this regard on September 12 itself, she added.

The SSP said the village panchayat had stated that Singh was being politically provoked and that he stops anyone who tries to take action against drugs in the village. “Panchayat says that Jagga Singh is being provoked politically. They say that he stops whoever tries to take action in the village against drugs,” Kaur said.

Grewal said Singh has a criminal history and is being politically provoked, adding that the facts of the case are a matter of investigation.

BJP Raises Concerns Over Drug Menace

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Janta Party leader Gaurav Bhatia on Monday raised concerns over the drug menace in Punjab after Sangrur youth Jagga Singh allegedly consumed poison outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office and was reportedly hospitalised.

Bhatia said the BJP has taken up a mission to make Punjab drug-free and referred to the ‘Drug-Free Punjab Yatra’ launched by BJP National President Nitin Nabin, which, he said, would cover all 117 Assembly constituencies. "BJP has taken up the mission to make Punjab drug-free. Just a few days ago, National President of the BJP, Nitin Nabin, visited the sacred land of Punjab to launch the 'Drug-Free Punjab Yatra' (campaign). This journey will cover all 117 assembly constituencies to ensure the eradication of the menace where 'surya st Bhagwant Chitta Mast,' Bhatia said.

Expressing concern over the incident involving Jagga Singh, Bhatia alleged that action was taken against him after he raised the issue of drugs and demanded strict action against the drug trade in Sangrur. Bhatia questioned what Singh’s “crime” was and alleged that he was harassed, threatened and beaten for raising the issue. “It is with great anguish that I speak of our brother, Jagga Singh, a resident of Punjab. When Jagga Singh raised the issue of drugs, action was taken against him. Who was harassed? Who was threatened? Who was beaten? Our Punjabi brother, Jagga Singh. What was his crime? His only fault was complaining that the drug trade was flourishing in Sangrur and demanding strict action...,” he said.

Another Suicide Case Cited

The BJP leader also referred to another incident involving Gulzar Singh, who, he said, had raised the drug issue and named Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema. “He named a minister in your government, Harpal Singh Cheema, and recorded a video—which serves as a dying declaration—before committing suicide by consuming poison,” Bhatia said.

Bhatia further said Gulzar Singh had recorded a video, which he described as a dying declaration, before allegedly consuming poison and dying by suicide.

Referring to the latest incident, Bhatia said Jagga Singh had also consumed poison and reports indicated that he had been hospitalised. He termed the developments a matter of grave concern. “Now, Jagga Singh has also consumed poison; reports indicate he has been hospitalised. This is a matter of grave concern...," he said. (ANI)