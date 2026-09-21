Rahul Gandhi slammed the Bihar govt over a viral video of two students being molested in Jamui, questioning delays in arrests and demanding POCSO action. Bihar Police have launched a manhunt, identified the victim, and are investigating the incident.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi strongly condemned a viral video from Bihar's Jamui district, which captures a group of men allegedly confronting, harassing, and molesting two Class 10 students on the road. Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, expressed outrage regarding the incident and targeted the state administration over safety concerns and the delay in arrests, questioning how ordinary citizens can feel secure when minors are openly targeted.

Gandhi Criticises 'Patriarchy', Demands POCSO Action

“The video from Jamui, Bihar, is deeply disturbing. Two Class 10 students were stopped on a road. Harassed. Humiliated. Molested. A young girl, hands folded, begged to be let go while goons groped her and dragged her away. Who gave these men the right to behave like this? This is not "culture." It is patriarchy: the belief that any man can police a girl's body, her movement, her choices,” Rahul Gandhi wrote.

The Congress leader criticised the normalisation of mob vigilantism and harassment, demanding immediate legal action under stringent child protection laws and said every individual in that video must be identified and prosecuted under POCSO. “When control is mistaken for culture, and such attitudes are normalised by Andhbhakts, mobs start believing they are the law. Every individual in that video must be identified and prosecuted under POCSO, and justice must be swift.”

Raising concerns over accountability, Gandhi questioned why the perpetrators remained at large days after the footage surfaced, placing the onus directly on the state machinery to guarantee public safety. “And if the incident happened on September 19th, why are the culprits not behind bars yet? And the Bihar government must answer why a girl is not safe on a public road at 7 pm?”

Bihar Police Launch Investigation

Meanwhile, Bihar Police launched a manhunt following the emergence of a viral video showing students molested on a public road in Jamui district, prompting swift condemnation from political leaders and an official investigation.

Speaking on the developments, Superintendent of Police, Jamui, Vishwajit Dayal confirmed that the authorities acted promptly after the footage surfaced, tracing the victim to record her formal statement. "A video went viral this morning, and we received it as well. Based on that video, we identified the victim and recorded her statement. It was revealed that the incident took place around 7 PM on the 19th, showing some youths from the village engaging in molestation... Six or seven individuals are visible in the video. We have identified some of them," SP Vishwajit Dayal said. (ANI)