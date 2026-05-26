A domestic dispute over a crate of mangoes worth Rs 850 led to a police case in Pune after a woman accused her husband, an IT engineer, of assaulting and abusing her. Police said the argument began when the man allegedly refused to make the payment for the mangoes. The woman claimed he later snatched her phone and injured her near the eyebrow.

A domestic argument over a crate of mangoes worth Rs 850 reportedly turned violent in Pune, Maharashtra after a woman accused her husband, an IT engineer, of assaulting and abusing her during a heated fight at their home. According to police, the incident took place around 10:30 am on Sunday, May 24, at the couple’s residence in the city, according to a report by India Today. The woman later approached the police station and filed a complaint against her husband, following which an FIR was registered.

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Argument allegedly started over online payment

Police officials said the woman had ordered a crate of mangoes from a fruit vendor located outside their housing society.

After placing the order, she reportedly sent the QR code payment link to her husband and asked him to make the payment for the mangoes.

However, according to police, the husband allegedly became angry and refused to pay the Rs 850 amount. This reportedly led to an argument between the couple inside the house.

Officials said the disagreement soon turned into a serious quarrel.

Woman alleges assault during fight

As mentioned in the complaint, the woman started recording the argument on her mobile phone during the dispute. During the altercation, the husband allegedly snatched the phone from her hand and assaulted her, causing an injury near her eyebrow.

The woman also alleged that her husband verbally abused her before leaving the house after the fight. Following the complaint, police sent the woman for medical examination and treatment.

FIR registered against husband

Based on the woman’s statement, Pune Police registered an FIR against the husband under Sections 118(1) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 118(1) relates to voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means, while Section 351(2) deals with criminal intimidation.

Police officials said further investigation into the matter is currently underway. Police have not released further details about the couple or whether any arrests have been made so far.

The investigation is continuing.