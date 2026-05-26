Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu reviewed the redevelopment of five key road corridors. The project aims to make them dust-free, pollution-free, and create recreational spaces with features like advanced drainage and green verges.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the proposed redevelopment of five key road corridors in the national capital, with work on the stretches expected to begin soon. Chairing a meeting to assess coordination between the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) and the respective road-owning agencies, the Lieutenant Governor emphasised that the transformation being undertaken should aim at making these extremely traffic-heavy stretches totally free of road dust and resultant ambient air pollution, as was being outlined by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) as per a statement.

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LG Sandhu stressed that the exercise should succeed in bringing the people of the city close to these stretches of roads to instil ownership of these public assets in them. This will ensure safety, security, as well as proper maintenance, apart from providing much-needed open recreational spaces, the LG said.

Key Features of the Redevelopment Plan

Advanced Stormwater Drainage

Key features of the corridor redevelopment plan include a stormwater drainage system aimed at preventing flooding and ensuring that silt is not left behind after rain. Foolproof storm water drainage that ensures that no flooding takes place, which in turn will lead to silt not being left behind. Ultimately, with flooding getting controlled, while commuting and traffic will be smoother during rains, the absence of silt would ensure that there is no dust pollution.

Scientific Green Central Verge

The release further stated that the development of a Scientific Green Central Verge, with grass carpeting and a piped watering facility, will again terminate silt spilling out when tankers are used for watering. This, apart from achieving dust control, will also result in ending traffic congestion caused by the movement of slow-moving watering tankers.

Integrated Pedestrian and Cycle Pathways

The release further stated that the development of integrated pedestrian pathways with a cycle track, interspersed with public utilities and resting shelters. (ANI)