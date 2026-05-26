An Indian woman, from Gujarat, was shot dead during a suspected robbery attempt at a supermarket in Virginia, United States, where she had worked for nearly 10 years. CCTV footage showed a masked man entering the store and opening fire before escaping. Local police launched an investigation and formed special teams to trace the attacker.

A 45-year-old Indian woman from Gujarat was shot dead during a suspected robbery attempt at a supermarket in the United States, leaving her family and local community in shock. The victim has been identified as Meghnaben Patel, who had reportedly been working at the supermarket in Virginia for the last 10 years.

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According to her family, Meghnaben originally belonged to Jantral village in Visnagar district of Gujarat’s Mehsana region. Her parents, Karsanbhai Patel and Kapilaben, still live in the village. The incident has also sparked strong reactions online after disturbing CCTV footage from inside the store went viral on social media.

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CCTV footage shows attacker entering store

According to reports, the incident took place inside a near-empty supermarket where Meghnaben was present at the counter. The viral CCTV footage allegedly shows a person wearing animal-print track pants and a grey jacket entering the store with his face covered.

The culprit is then seen walking towards the counter and speaking briefly with Meghnaben.

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A few moments later, the suspect allegedly puts his hand inside his pocket, pulls out a gun and opens fire at close range. The woman collapses after being shot. The attacker is then seen climbing over the counter and allegedly firing again before fleeing from the supermarket.

The footage also shows items falling on the floor as the suspect escapes from the scene.

Police launch investigation

After receiving information about the shooting, local police immediately reached the supermarket, sealed the area and began an investigation.

Authorities have also formed special teams to identify and arrest the accused.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether the shooting was linked only to robbery or if there may have been another motive behind the attack.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Meghnaben Patel is survived by her husband, Upendrabhai Patel, and their two children, daughter Nakshiben and son Smith.

Her death has deeply affected her family members both in India and in the United States.

Residents of her native village in Gujarat also expressed sadness after hearing about the incident involving a woman who had spent many years working abroad to support her family.

Social media reactions pour in

The viral CCTV footage quickly spread online and drew strong reactions from users across social media platforms. Many users expressed grief and concern over the safety of immigrants working overseas.

One user called the incident heartbreaking and said Meghnaben had simply been trying to earn an honest living.

Some users questioned whether the attack was linked to robbery, while others speculated about possible personal disputes. However, police have not officially confirmed any motive so far.

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Several comments also criticised rising violent crime and safety concerns in the United States.

At the same time, some social media posts contained hateful and racist remarks targeting communities and groups. No evidence has been released by investigators supporting such claims, and authorities have not identified the suspect publicly.

Police officials are continuing to examine CCTV footage and collect evidence from the supermarket.

The case has once again raised discussions online about the safety of workers, especially immigrants employed in late-night retail and convenience stores abroad.

Further details are expected after police complete more questioning and forensic examination connected to the shooting.