Pune businessman duped of Rs 10 lakh by cybercriminals posing as Zudio franchise representatives; Here's HOW

A businessman in Pune was reportedly defrauded of Rs 10 lakh by cybercriminals who falsely promised him the opportunity to open a Zudio franchise in the city, according to police on Tuesday. The fraudsters used websites and email addresses that closely resembled those of Zudio, making their communications appear legitimate, the police said.

The 66-year-old complainant, who runs a paint dealership, came across an advertisement online earlier this month that contained a link to apply for a Zudio franchise. Interested in exploring new business ventures, he clicked on the link and filled out the form, as reported by Indian Express.

As requested in the form, the man provided his personal, professional, and financial details. According to the police, he got a call from someone pretending to be a Zudio representative, who informed him that his application had been accepted and that higher-level corporate officials would soon reach out to discuss further steps. A few hours later, he received another call from someone claiming to be a senior official, who asked for his income tax, company, and bank details.

The complainant paid Rs 49,000 and Rs 10 lakh on separate occasions as 'registration fees' and 'agreement fees,' according to the police report. He was informed that the official agreement between his business and Zudio would be provided for his signature. The businessman became suspicious when another individual called him, asking for Rs 25 lakh to stock Zudio apparel. Following an initial investigation by the Cybercrime Police Station, a case was filed at the Khadak Police Station.

