Pune businessman duped of Rs 10 lakh by cybercriminals posing as Zudio franchise representatives; Here's HOW

A 66-year-old businessman in Pune was scammed of Rs 10 lakh by cybercriminals posing as Zudio franchise representatives. The fraudsters used fake websites and emails, tricking him into applying for the franchise. 
 

Pune businessman duped of Rs 10 lakh by cybercriminals posing as Zudio franchise representatives; Here's HOW anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 4:44 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 4:44 PM IST

A businessman in Pune was reportedly defrauded of Rs 10 lakh by cybercriminals who falsely promised him the opportunity to open a Zudio franchise in the city, according to police on Tuesday. The fraudsters used websites and email addresses that closely resembled those of Zudio, making their communications appear legitimate, the police said.

Thieves disable cameras, alarms, and make off with Rs 40 lakh in Hollywood-style bank heist in Surat

The 66-year-old complainant, who runs a paint dealership, came across an advertisement online earlier this month that contained a link to apply for a Zudio franchise. Interested in exploring new business ventures, he clicked on the link and filled out the form, as reported by Indian Express.

As requested in the form, the man provided his personal, professional, and financial details. According to the police, he got a call from someone pretending to be a Zudio representative, who informed him that his application had been accepted and that higher-level corporate officials would soon reach out to discuss further steps. A few hours later, he received another call from someone claiming to be a senior official, who asked for his income tax, company, and bank details.

The complainant paid Rs 49,000 and Rs 10 lakh on separate occasions as 'registration fees' and 'agreement fees,' according to the police report. He was informed that the official agreement between his business and Zudio would be provided for his signature. The businessman became suspicious when another individual called him, asking for Rs 25 lakh to stock Zudio apparel. Following an initial investigation by the Cybercrime Police Station, a case was filed at the Khadak Police Station.

STAGGERING! Bihar student fins Rs 87.65 crore in bank account during Rs 500 withdrawal, cyber fraud suspected

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru techie suicide: Atul Subhash's mother seeks grandson's custody, moves SC anr

Bengaluru techie suicide: Atul Subhash's mother seeks grandson's custody, moves SC

Thieves disable cameras, alarms, and make off with Rs 40 lakh in Hollywood-style bank heist in Surat dmn

Thieves disable cameras, alarms, and make off with Rs 40 lakh in Hollywood-style bank heist in Surat

Gas leak, massive flames: Horrific CCTV footage captures moments of Jaipur tanker crash that killed 9 (WATCH) shk

Gas leak, massive flames: Horrific CCTV footage captures moments of Jaipur tanker crash that killed 9 (WATCH)

STAGGERING Bihar student fins Rs 87.65 crore in bank account during Rs 500 withdrawal, cyber fraud suspected snt

STAGGERING! Bihar student fins Rs 87.65 crore in bank account during Rs 500 withdrawal, cyber fraud suspected

Suspicious bag found outside BJP office in Delhi, bomb disposal squad called in anr

Suspicious bag found outside BJP office in Delhi, bomb disposal squad called in [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Kajol twins with sunset; drops gorgeous photos in happy yellow suit [PHOTOS] ATG

Kajol twins with sunset; drops gorgeous photos in happy yellow suit [PHOTOS]

Out of fuel here is how to order online for emergencies gcw

Out of fuel? Here’s how to order online for emergencies

Viduthalai 2: Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier, other cast salary

Viduthalai 2: Vijay Sethupathi, Manju, other cast salary OUT

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma; 5 players potentially playing last season ATG

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni to Rohit; 5 players potentially playing last season

6 stunning leather outfits to rock this New Year's eve gcw

6 stunning leather outfits to rock this New Year's eve

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon