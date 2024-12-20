Thieves disable cameras, alarms, and make off with Rs 40 lakh in Hollywood-style bank heist in Surat

Thieves broke into a bank vault in Surat, stealing valuables from 6 lockers, including jewelry worth Rs 40 lakh, after disabling cameras and alarms, and creating a hole in the wall.



In a daring heist reminiscent of Hollywood movies, thieves broke into a bank vault in Surat, making off with valuables from six of the 75 lockers. The Union Bank of India branch near Kim Crossroads was targeted in the early hours of Tuesday, with the thieves gaining access to the locker room by creating a two-foot hole in a side wall.

The thieves, believed to be professionals, disabled surveillance cameras by cutting cables and damaged the bank's alarm system, which failed to sound during the burglary. The police suspect that around five people were involved in the crime, based on unclear visuals captured by a camera.

The thieves spent approximately three hours inside the bank, breaking into six lockers. Three of the lockers were empty, while one contained a Ganesha idol belonging to an NRI. Jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh was stolen from another locker, and the contents of the third locker are unknown as the owner is currently out of town.

The police are reviewing CCTV footage from roads and highways to identify the thieves. An electric cutter used to break into the lockers was found at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, with multiple police teams working to track down the culprits.

Interestingly, the bank's layout may have contributed to the thieves' success. A vast open area behind the bank, along with a one-room office sharing a common wall with the bank, provided the thieves with a relatively easy point of entry. The fibre door of the office was broken open, allowing the thieves to drill a hole in the wall and gain direct access to the locker room.

