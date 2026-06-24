Two men fired shots at a businessman's godown in Pune after an extortion demand. In a separate incident, a woman and her friend were arrested for murdering her fiancé, an experienced trekker, by pushing him off Lohagad Fort near Pune.

Extortion Bid and Firing in Pune

Two motorcycle-borne men allegedly fired four rounds in the air near a steel godown at Mantarwadi area of Pune City off the Pune-Saswad Road, in an apparent bid to terrorise the businessman after an extortion demand.

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On Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gauhar Hasan said that a complaint of extortion was received at Wanwadi police station from a businessman, Amol Rajendra Chamadai, around 7 pm. The complainant was later taken to Fursungi police station for further action.

Police said Chamadai had received a phone call around 4.30 pm from a person identifying himself as "Arju Bishnoi", who allegedly demanded ransom money. While the complainant was at the police station, four rounds were fired at his steel godown on Tuesday night in Mantarwadi, H Vikas Pipes and Steel Pvt Ltd, police added.

An FIR has been registered at Fursungi police station, and further investigation is underway, DCP Hasan added.

Fiancee Arrested for Murder at Lohagad Fort

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, on Tuesday, a Magistrate Court in Pune sent Siya Goyal and her friend, Chetan Chaudhary, who was booked for the murder of her fiance, to police custody till June 29.

Lonavala Rural Police registered a murder case against the woman Siya Goyal, and her friend, Chetan Chaudhary and her fiance Ketan Agarwal was reported to have died after falling from the Lohagad Fort near Pune, but subsequent investigation revealed that he had been "pushed to death". Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were arrested in the case.

Advocate Ram Shahane, who represented Chetan Chowdhary, said they opposed police custody. Pune Rural Police SP Sandeep Singh Gill earlier said that the two accused had confessed to the crime.

Giving details, Gill said that Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal, who were engaged, had visited Lohagad Fort on June 18. "Subsequent inquiries and information gathered from relatives and friends raised suspicions; it seemed unlikely for such an accident to occur spontaneously, especially given that Ketan was an experienced trekker. The family expressed doubts, and a formal complaint was lodged based on these suspicions," he said.

The police official said that through confidential sources, witness statements, and technical evidence, it was revealed that Siya Goyal had a friend named Chetan Chaudhary. "The two had known each other for about a year. They conspired to execute this plan; at Lohagad Fort, they pushed Ketan Agarwal, causing him to fall to his death. Consequently, the Lonavala Rural Police Station has registered a murder case against them. Both individuals have been taken into custody; during interrogation, they confessed to the crime, and further investigation is currently underway," he said.

Ketan Vishal Agarwal's father said that if Siya Goyal didn't want to get married to his son, she could have simply refused, and they would have cancelled the wedding immediately. He expressed pain over the cruel mindset, the upbringing and the loss of his 26-year-old son. (ANI)