Odisha-based Instagram user Moti Behera has drawn wide attention with her dance reel on the peppy song Muqabla.

Odisha's Moti Behera's high-energy performance to the iconic track Muqabla has become an internet sensation, with her Instagram reel amassing more than 1.9 million views. Viewers have flooded the comments section, comparing her to Prabhu Deva.

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In the viral video, Behera appears in a simple kurti and jeans, dancing to the unmistakable beats of Muqabla. Her expressive performance, crisp footwork and seamless transitions have left many viewers saying she gives legendary dancer Prabhu Deva a serious challenge.

According to her Instagram profile, Behera is not a professional dancer but a teacher and a mother. While balancing family life and her career, she continues to nurture her passion for dance, frequently sharing her performances online.

This is not the first time Behera has caught the spotlight. She had previously showcased her talent on a television dance reality show for mothers, where her performances earned widespread appreciation.

The song itself carries an iconic legacy. The original Muqabla was composed by A.R. Rahman for the 1994 Tamil film Kaadhalan. Sung by Mano and Swarnalatha, it became a nationwide phenomenon after being dubbed into several languages, including Hindi. Featuring Prabhu Deva's unforgettable choreography, the track continues to be celebrated as one of Indian cinema's greatest dance numbers decades after its release.

Social media users were quick to shower Behera with praise, describing her performance as "electrifying" and applauding the ease with which she recreated one of Indian cinema's most challenging dance routines.