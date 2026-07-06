A 25-year-old man in Gurugram's Manesar allegedly murdered his wife of three months with the help of his 38-year-old girlfriend. The couple reportedly plotted the murder to continue their long-standing affair and were arrested after fleeing to Nepal and later returning to India.

While the country is still reeling from the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, allegedly orchestrated by his fiance Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, a chillingly similar case has surfaced from Haryana's Gurugram. Three months after being married, a 25-year-old man in Manesar reportedly shot and killed his wife with the help of his girlfriend, according to the police. According to investigators, the couple plotted to kill the wife in order to maintain their three-year relationship, and the murder was planned in the girlfriend's leased room.

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The case came to light on May 22, when the victim's mother lodged a complaint at Manesar Police Station. She told police that her 22-year-old daughter had married Ankit, a resident of Manesar, in February. According to the complaint, the woman had gone missing on May 21. Her family searched for her and contacted her in-laws, but did not receive any satisfactory response. Suspecting the complicity of her husband and his family members, the victim's mother called the police, following which a FIR was lodged under relevant provisions.

On May 22, cops found the woman's body in a Manesar room while conducting an inquiry. She had been shot dead, according to preliminary results. After the finding, the investigation was stepped up and murder charges were added to the case.

Police later arrested the accused husband, 25-year-old Ankit, a resident of Manesar in Gurugram, and his 38-year-old girlfriend Rajni Devi, a resident of Haryana's Jhajjar district.

According to authorities, Ankit owns a tobacco shop in Manesar, while Rajni works at a beauty salon in the same neighbourhood. During interrogation, investigators discovered that Ankit and Rajni had reportedly been in a relationship for three years. Investigators said the couple had planned the murder in Rajni's rented room. On the day of the crime, Ankit allegedly took his wife to the room, where the two accused allegedly shot her dead.

The weapon used in the murder, according to police, was bought from Uttar Pradesh around two months before to the incident. According to investigators, the weapon was purchased expressly to carry out the murder.

Police claim that Ankit and Rajni escaped to Haridwar following the murder before crossing into Nepal. The accused allegedly stayed at large till returning to India on June 30. They were subsequently arrested by the Crime Branch team in Manesar. Both were produced before a court and have been remanded to five days of police custody.