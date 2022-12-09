Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is late Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini joining Karnataka politics? Here's what we know

    People in Kannada hold the highest regard for Puneeth Rajkumar's family. But, according to another media story, Ashwini has rejected the parties' offering.
     

    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 2:11 PM IST

    After the untimely demise of Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, his wife Ashwini is overseeing Puneeth's company. It's been a year since Ashwini took over Puneeth Rajkumar's home production, PRK Productions. Previously, she and Puneeth's followers celebrated the Puneeth Parva and gathered supporters of the late actor. However, recent media rumours indicate Ashwini's entry into politics.

    People in Kannada hold the highest regard for Puneeth Rajkumar's family. Furthermore, they have a broad appeal. As a result, MPs from major parties are attempting to contact Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar for her to join the party. Many political parties want her to be a star campaigner even if she is not a full-time member. Kannada political parties will go to any length to get her to participate in a rally. According to another media story, Ashwini has rejected the parties' offering.

    Puneeth Rajkumar got the prestigious Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously on November 1. Jr. and Rajinikanth are both actors. NTR paid tribute to the late actor. Jr. NTR's heartfelt speech went viral as well. According to NTR, Puneeth's genuine grin and charming demeanour were enough to win over the masses.

    Puneeth was a wonderful son, actor, father, dancer, and singer, in addition to being a wonderful human being, he said. NTR stated that he attended the wedding as a personal friend of Puneeth, rather than as an actor.

    The Chief Minister announced the selection of Puneeth for the award during the Puneetha Namana, an event held by the Karnataka Cinema Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) in collaboration with the Sandalwood film community. It's worth noting that the late Rajkumar, Puneeth's father, and poet Kuvempu were among the first recipients of the Karnataka Ratna award in 1992.

    Puneeth, commonly known as Appu and the power star, made his film debut when he was six months old. He won a national award for best child actor for his performance in the film Bettada Hoovu. He made a comeback as a starring man in 2002, appearing in 29 films.

