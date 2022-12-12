Political parties call for Pune Bandh on December 13 against Governor's remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji

It is reportedly said that shops will remain shut in Pune on Tuesday as the traders' body decided to extend its support to the 'bandh' call. The protesting groups will be carrying out a rally in connection with the bandh.

Several political parties and social outfits have called for a bandh on Tuesday (December 13) in Pune to protest against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks on Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

A call for bandh comes over a fresh controversy erupted after governor Koshyari termed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an "icon of olden times".

Maratha groups such as Sambhaji Brigade and political parties including Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and some other outfits called for a protest on December 13, demanding an apology and action against the governor.

According to reports, more than 30 outfits have extended their support for the protest.

The Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FATP) has declared their support to the protest. According to a statement by the president of FATP, Fatehchand Ranka, the opposition parties appealed to the traders' body to support the bandh.

"Following the appeal made by these parties, an internal meeting of all the members of the federation was organised and it was decided to support the bandh by keeping the shops closed till 3 pm on Tuesday," Ranka said.

Security arrangements have been beefed up across the city and Pune police deployed around 100 senior officers, over 1000 police personnel, and many constables in plain clothes across the city.