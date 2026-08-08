Amid protests over alleged irregularities, Jharkhand minister Deepika Pandey Singh said the government is actively considering the students' demand to cancel the 14th JPSC exam. A committee is reviewing the matter and talks with students are ongoing.

Amid ongoing protests over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations, the state minister Deepika Pandey Singh said the government was actively weighing the students' demand of cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exam, as a fresh round of talks with protesting students is scheduled for noon on Sunday.

Govt stands in solidarity with aspirants

Asked whether the government was considering scrapping the exam, Singh said the demand was under active consideration. "The students are indeed demanding a cancellation (of the examination), a matter the government is currently considering," she said.

The Minister emphasised that the government stands in solidarity with the aspirants and is looking to bring about a "remarkable change" in the system. She said, "We wanted to initiate the dialogue some 3-4 days back. We sent this proposal to students. We are in solidarity with the students, and we are with their genuine demands, whatever they may be. Since yesterday, we have had a series of consultations."

She further informed that a dedicated committee is currently reviewing the matter and Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been kept in the loop regarding the progress of the talks. "The committee has been meeting now. We have apprised our Chief Minister about it. I'm sure that very soon we'll reach a conclusion. Students have come up with very good suggestions and very genuine concerns they have raised, and the government is ready to resolve those," she added.

Email ID launched for policy reforms

This came after a meeting at Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence, where four ministers who form part of the government's committee on the issue briefed the Chief Minister on their discussions with the students' delegation and other student wings involved in the protest. The alleged irregularities in competitive examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) triggered widespread protests by candidates demanding transparency and structural changes. Today, a delegation of agitating JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi met with Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu. After the meeting, Minister Sonu announced that the state government has released a dedicated email ID to collect suggestions from students and stakeholders for policy reforms. (ANI)