Puducherry CM N Rangaswamy expressed confidence in the NDA winning 20 seats. He congratulated TVK chief Vijay on his political impact. The contest in Puducherry is between the NDA and the Congress-DMK alliance, with vote counting on Monday.

Rangaswamy Confident of NDA Victory

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy offered prayers at the Appa Paithiyam Swamy Temple on Sunday ahead of the counting of votes for the Assembly elections on Monday. Speaking on the political scenario, Rangaswamy congratulated Vijay for his growing influence in Tamil Nadu and expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). "Congratulations to TVK chief Vijay, who has made a great impact in Tamil Nadu. The NDA alliance will win 20 seats in Puducherry and will form the government," he told ANI.

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High-Stakes Electoral Battle

In Puducherry, a smaller but strategically significant region, the contest is closely watched. The BJP-led NDA is aiming to consolidate its position, while the Congress-DMK alliance is striving to regain ground. With one of the highest voter turnout percentages in the country, the electorate has sent a strong signal of engagement.

The contest involved the NDA, which includes the All India NR Congress (AINRC), the BJP and the Congress-DMK alliance. Actor Vijay's TVK had also sought to make it triangular.

Alliance Seat-Sharing Details

The NDA includes the AINRC led by Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, which is contesting 16 assembly constituencies, the BJP contesting 10 seats, and both the AIADMK and LJK, each contesting two seats.

The INDIA bloc includes Congress, which is contesting 16 assembly constituencies, and the DMK, contesting 14 seats.

VCK, which is part of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu, has decided to contest on three assembly seats in Puducherry independently after being offered only one.

Vote Counting Process

The current term of the 30-member Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory is set to expire on June 15.

The counting of votes will begin across the state at 8:00 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 am, with results to be updated in real time on ECINET and the official election portal. (ANI)