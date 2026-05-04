Indian Youth Congress members protested in Bhopal over the Jabalpur boat tragedy, calling it a 'genocide' and blaming the BJP system. The death toll from the incident at Bargi Dam has risen to 13. PM Modi has announced ex-gratia for the victims.

Youth Congress Protests Over Tragedy

Members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest in Bhopal on Sunday over the recent cruise boat tragedy at Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district that claimed multiple lives, demanding accountability from authorities.

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During the demonstration, one of the protesters termed the incident a "genocide" and alleged systemic failure. "This incident was a genocide.Entire BJP system is involved in this and today we are carrying this bier because they don't make any progress without seeing it..11 people died in this and we are carrying these biers to the residence of Dharmendra Lodhi," the protester told ANI.

Search Ops Conclude, Death Toll Rises to 13

Earlier, the Jabalpur District Administration said that search operations in the cruise boat tragedy have been completed with the recovery of two more bodies on Sunday, raising the death toll to 13. The boat operated by the state tourism department capsized on the evening of April 30.

On May 1, officials said that 29 people were rescued and a search operation was mounted to trace those missing. Multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Army personnel, were involved in combing the waterbody and surrounding areas.

On Saturday, the bodies of two children were recovered by search and rescue personnel, officials said. The deceased were identified as Viraj Soni (4), son of Krishna Soni from Kotwali in Jabalpur, Shri Tamil (6) son of Kamraj a resident of Westland Khamaria, Jabalpur.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the victims. "The loss of lives due to the capsizing of a boat in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic mishap. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRE would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's office said. (ANI)