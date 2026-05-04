A car struck three pedestrians on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road in Mumbai, leaving them seriously injured. The driver fled the scene but was later apprehended by the Mumbai Police. The injured have been shifted to Sion Hospital for treatment.

A car struck three pedestrians on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road near Mahatma Phule Nagar on Sunday. The incident resulted in serious injuries to three residents of the Phule Nagar area in Powai.

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According to the police, after receiving primary treatment at the Ambedkar Hospital in Tagore Nagar, the injured have been shifted to Sion Hospital.

Accused apprehended

Mumbai Police, Zone 10 said, "In the jurisdiction of Powai Police Station, on JVLR near Mahatma Phule Nagar, a Creta car hit three pedestrians and fled the spot without assisting the injured persons. The accused has been apprehended, and further legal action is in progress."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)