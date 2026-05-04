Indore is set to host the BRICS agriculture ministers' meeting, which MP CM Mohan Yadav called a 'proud moment.' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted that 21 countries, representing a significant share of global agriculture, will attend.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said its a proud moment for Indore as it will host the upcoming meeting of agriculture ministers and representatives from BRICS countries.

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Highlighting the scale of the event, Yadav said that representatives from nations accounting for nearly half of the world's population will be participating in the meeting. "Indore has been given this proud opportunity, when agricultural representatives from BRICS countries will arrive here... Representatives of half the world's population are coming here. This is a major event for discussions on various possibilities for farmers and agricultural advancement, from future climate change to other impacts on agriculture", he said.

Union Minister Highlights Global Scale of Meeting

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Indore is set to host a major BRICS agriculture group meeting, with participation from 21 countries representing a significant share of the global population.

Chouhan said the preparatory meeting for the event was held under the guidance of the Chief Minister, highlighting that India currently holds the BRICS chairmanship. "This year, India has been given the chairmanship of BRICS, and the countries included in BRICS account for more than half of the world's population... 21 countries--their agriculture group meeting is going to be held in Indore," he said.

Significant Contribution to Global Agriculture

Emphasising the importance of the participating countries, the Union Minister noted their substantial contribution to global agriculture. "These countries hold about 42% of the world's agricultural land, 68% of the farmers are in these countries, and their contribution to global grain production is 45%," he said.

He added that the event would involve two days of extensive deliberations on agriculture-related issues.

Chouhan said Indore is well-prepared to host the international gathering and deliver a successful event. (ANI)