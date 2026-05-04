BJP leader Locket Chatterjee alleged irregularities ahead of West Bengal vote counting, claiming a VVPAT machine from Noapara was being moved suspiciously. The ECI later clarified that separate discarded VVPAT slips found were from a mock poll.

BJP Alleges Irregularities Ahead of Counting

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee alleged irregularities ahead of vote counting in West Bengal today, claiming that a VVPAT machine from Noapara was found being moved under suspicious circumstances with the help of local police and administration. Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said party workers intercepted the movement of the VVPAT, raising concerns over the handling of election equipment. "We will know the results in a few hours. BJP is coming to power in West Bengal. Today, the VVPAT of Noapara was found somewhere else. The BDO and the police were taking it away. Our workers have seized it. Why did this happen? How is the VVPAT going away?" she said.

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She further alleged that such incidents could be attempts to disrupt the counting process. "These people want something to happen that will stop the counting of votes. The public has given its verdict, which is in our favour," Chatterjee added.

ECI Issues Clarification

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) also issued a clarification after VVPAT slips allegedly fell from booth number 29 of Noapara Assembly were found discarded in Subhashnagar of Ichapur Nilganj Panchayat of Madhyamgram Assembly, hours before counting, which is scheduled in West Bengal. The poll body said that the slips found were not linked to actual voting but were used for a mock poll before elections.

"Upon examination, it has been found that the VVPAT paper slips shown are related to mock poll done before poll day and are not related to the actual poll conducted on the day of voting. Further, a detailed enquiry has been initiated, and a formal complaint has been lodged for verification and necessary action," the Election Commission said.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes will begin across the state at 8:00 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 am, with results to be updated in real time on ECINET and the official election portal. (ANI)