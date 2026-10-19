A protest broke out in Imphal's Khwairamband Ima market after militants killed two villagers. CM Khemchand Yumnam visited the injured and chaired a high-level security meeting to review the situation and strengthen security in vulnerable areas.

Protest in Imphal, CM Reviews Security

A protest erupted at Khwairamband Ima market in Imphal, Manipur, after two villagers were killed and several others were left injured, allegedly by armed militant outfits. Heavy security was deployed in the area following the incident.

Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam also visited Raj Medicity Hospital at North AOC in Imphal to enquire about the condition of civilians injured in an attack by armed miscreants at Uyumpok in Imphal East district.

CM Chairs Security Meeting

Yumnam also informed that he had chaired a security meeting at the Cabinet Hall of his Secretariat in Babupara, along with Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, to review the security situation following the incident.

Condemning the killing of civilians in Imphal East, the Chief Minister wrote in a post on X, “Chaired a security meeting at the Cabinet Hall of my Secretariat, Babupara, today along with Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Govindas Konthoujam. I strongly condemned the killing of innocent civilians by armed miscreants at Nongshum, Imphal East, today.”

He said the meeting reviewed the overall security situation and discussed the incidents reported in Thoubal and Imphal East. He also directed officials to strengthen security in vulnerable areas. “The meeting reviewed the overall security situation of the state and discussed yesterday’s unfortunate incident in Thoubal district and today’s tragic incident in Imphal East. I have directed the officials to strengthen security measures in vulnerable areas of the state,” he wrote.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, DGP Mukesh Singh, Commissioner (Home), and senior officers of the Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF and other security agencies, according to the Chief Minister’s post.

Separate Incident in Thoubal District

In a separate incident in Thoubal district, one person was killed and several others injured following a clash between two communities during a musical programme at Cherapur in Khangabok. Four houses and shops were reportedly set on fire, while a vehicle was damaged.

CM Meets Joint Action Committee

In another post on X, Yumnam said he had met representatives of the Joint Action Committee against the brutal killing of Laishram Rakesh Singh of Khangabok Part-II, Mayai Leikai, led by convenor L. Kiran.

The committee submitted a memorandum raising concerns over the case.

“I have assured them that their demands will be looked into and appropriate action will be taken as per law,” the Chief Minister wrote.

The deceased, identified as Laishram Rakesh, was reportedly struck by a stone during clashes at a musical programme held at the CYSA Playground in Cherapur, Khangabok, Manipur.

Villagers later blocked National Highway 2 (NH-2), demanding justice and action against those involved in his death.

The state has been grappling with violence since May 2023, when ethnic violence erupted between the Meitei community and Kuki-Zo tribal communities over a court verdict on reservation for the Meitei community. The fresh conflict in 2026 erupted between Kuki and Naga communities. (ANI)