Prophet row fallout: Delhi Police files FIRs against Nupur Sharma, Jindal, Owaisi and more

Cases have been filed against those posting and sharing messages against maintaining public tranquilly and inciting people along divisive lines.

The Delhi Police have registered FIRs against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, and others for allegedly posting and sharing messages on social media against the maintenance of public tranquillity and inciting people on divisive lines, officials stated on Thursday. The official added that the FIRs were filed following an examination of social media.

A senior police officer stated that cases had been filed against those posting and sharing messages against maintaining public tranquilly and inciting people along divisive lines.

The cases have been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), as per the official.

Following the officer, one case has been filed against Sharma and another against multiple social media entities, including Owaisi, Jindal, Narsinghanand, Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi, and Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman, and Gulzar Ansari.

The official added that notices would be sent to social media intermediaries for more information.

Delhi police tweeted, "We have filed two FIRs under appropriate sections based on social media analysis against those attempting to disrupt public order and incite people along partisan lines. One is against Nupur Sharma, and the other is against multiple social media entities."

"Even as Notices are being sent to social media intermediaries for details on those behind these accounts/entities, #DelhiPolice appeals to everyone to refrain from posting anything that may disrupt social and communal harmony," the statement continued.

According to police, the FIRs were filed by the Special Cell's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit.

On Wednesday, police stated that the unit would investigate the roles of various social media entities in promoting false and incorrect information with the intent of causing unrest in cyberspace, which will have ramifications in the physical space, thereby jeopardising the country's social fabric.

Previously, Delhi Police had provided security to Sharma and her family after an FIR was filed on a complaint that she was receiving death threats due to her controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

She had requested police protection due to harassment and threats she had received.

The BJP suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Jindal on Sunday. The row over their alleged derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammad erupted, prompting protests from many Muslim countries.

Also Read: Prophet row fallout: Only authorised BJP spokespersons will participate in TV debates

Also Read: Prophet controversy: Jindal receives death threats; urges Delhi Police to take note

Also Read: Prophet controversy: Delhi Police gives security to Nupur Sharma, her family