    Prophet row fallout: Only authorised BJP spokespersons will participate in TV debates

    The spokespeople have been instructed not to criticise any religion, symbols, or religious figures.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 8, 2022, 9:57 AM IST

    As the government faces a massive international backlash following party leader Nupur Sharma's statements about Prophet Muhammad, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has set new restrictions for its spokespersons and leaders participating in TV discussions.

    Only authorised spokespersons and panellists will participate in TV debates, and they will be allocated by the media cell, BJP insiders stated. 

    The spokespeople have been instructed not to criticise any religion, its symbols, or religious figures.

    During heated debates, BJP panellists are not allowed to cross the line. As per sources, they've been asked to keep their language in check and not become irritated or excited. They say that they cannot break the party's philosophy or ideals without provocation.

    Before appearing on any channel, the party has directed its spokespersons to check for the topic of the TV discussion, prepare for it, and find out the party's position on it.

    Sources stated, "The party's spokespeople and panellists should remain on the agenda. However, they must avoid falling into any traps."

    The BJP also wants its spokespersons to emphasise the government's social welfare initiatives.

    The government is still fighting back after two leaders' comments drew condemnation from at least 15 countries.

    Nupur Sharma, who has since been suspended, made the remarks during a television debate about ten days ago. She stated on Twitter that her remarks responded to "insults" directed at Lord Shiva.

    Naveen Jindal, another party leader, was expelled for tweeting about the Prophet, which he later deleted. The government attempted to distance itself from the comments by referring to them as "fringe elements' views."

    On Sunday, the BJP stated that it is "strongly opposed to any ideology that insults or demeans any sect or religion" and "does not promote such people or philosophy." However, despite efforts to mitigate the damage, several Muslim countries have summoned India's envoys and demanded an apology for the comments.
     

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2022, 9:57 AM IST
