Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi Court hears arguments on charges against Aaftab Poonawala

On January 24, the Delhi Police filed a voluminous 6,629-page chargesheet, giving details of investigation and evidence and list of witnesses against Poonawala who allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar and chopped her body into pieces.

Delhi court on Tuesday (March 7) heard the arguments on the charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar said the arguments on the charges have been heard and a short synopsis has been filed by the prosecution. The legal aid counsel has sought time to address the arguments and the "remaining arguments on charge on March 20 at 2 pm", Judge Kakkar said.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad has argued the charges against Poonawala, while advocate Javed Hussain appeared as the legal aid counsel for the accused.

On February 21, a magisterial court after taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed in the case, had committed the matter to the sessions court.

Taking note of the chargesheet as mandated under the CrPC, the magistrate said the probe report was filed under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code.