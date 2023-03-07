Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi Court hears arguments on charges against Aaftab Poonawala

    On January 24, the Delhi Police filed a voluminous 6,629-page chargesheet, giving details of investigation and evidence and list of witnesses against Poonawala who allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar and chopped her body into pieces.

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi Court hears arguments on charges against Aaftab Poonawala AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 5:17 PM IST

    Delhi court on Tuesday (March 7) heard the arguments on the charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.

    Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar said the arguments on the charges have been heard and a short synopsis has been filed by the prosecution. The legal aid counsel has sought time to address the arguments and the "remaining arguments on charge on March 20 at 2 pm", Judge Kakkar said.

    Also read: Chapati, rice and aloo matar for dinner: Manish Sisodia's day 1 in Tihar Jail

    Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad has argued the charges against Poonawala, while advocate Javed Hussain appeared as the legal aid counsel for the accused.

    On February 21, a magisterial court after taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed in the case, had committed the matter to the sessions court.

    On January 24, the Delhi Police filed a voluminous 6,629-page chargesheet, giving details of investigation and evidence and list of witnesses against Poonawala who allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar and chopped her body into pieces.

    Also read: Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Chief Minister of Nagaland for fifth term in presence of PM Modi

    Taking note of the chargesheet as mandated under the CrPC, the magistrate said the probe report was filed under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 5:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Want CBI probe Sidhu Moosewala parents sit on dharna seeking justice for son; demand masterminds' arrest snt

    'Want CBI probe': Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna seeking justice for son; demand masterminds' arrest

    Chapati rice and aloo matar for dinner: Manish Sisodia's day 1 in Tihar Jail AJR

    Chapati, rice and aloo matar for dinner: Manish Sisodia's day 1 in Tihar Jail

    International Womens Day 2023: Major Abhilasha Barak opens up on being Army 1st woman Combat Aviator shares life lessons snt

    Women's Day 2023: Major Abhilasha Barak opens up on being Army's 1st woman Combat Aviator; shares life lessons

    Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Chief Minister of Nagaland for fifth term in presence of PM Modi AJR

    Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Chief Minister of Nagaland for fifth term in presence of PM Modi

    Delhi Kenyan man smuggles 7 kg gold worth Rs 3.4 crore in portable O2 concentrator, held at IGI AJR

    Delhi: Kenyan man smuggles 7 kg gold worth Rs 3.4 crore in portable O2 concentrator, held at IGI

    Recent Stories

    Want CBI probe Sidhu Moosewala parents sit on dharna seeking justice for son; demand masterminds' arrest snt

    'Want CBI probe': Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna seeking justice for son; demand masterminds' arrest

    OnePlus Ace 2V with metal frame alert slider more launched Check out its specs price gcw

    OnePlus Ace 2V with metal frame, alert slider & more launched; Check out its specs & price

    Holi Party 2023: Ankita Lokhande, Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar, Shefali Jariwala and others enjoying the festival of colours RBA

    Holi Party 2023: Ankita Lokhande, Shibani Dandekar-Farhan, Shefali Jariwala and others enjoying the festival

    Chapati rice and aloo matar for dinner: Manish Sisodia's day 1 in Tihar Jail AJR

    Chapati, rice and aloo matar for dinner: Manish Sisodia's day 1 in Tihar Jail

    CONFIRMED Poco X5 is coming to India Check out expected specification price other details gcw

    CONFIRMED! Poco X5 is coming to India; Check out expected specification, price, other details

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon