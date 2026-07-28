In Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the BJP govt over the NEET-UG paper leak, questioning PM Modi and Amit Shah on the use of pellet guns against protesting students. She alleged 152 paper leaks and hollowing out of the education system.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the BJP government over police action on students protesting against NEET-UG paper leak in the national capital, asking "who gave the order to use pellet guns" and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah must give an answer.

'152 Paper Leaks in 10 Years'

Taking part in the debate on Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi accused the government of "hollowing out" the education system by "filling it with RSS pracharaks" and alleged there have been 152 paper leak incidents in the last 10 years "but not one mafia has been punished". The Congress leader accused the government of "over-centralisation" and said it forcibly created the National Testing Agency, which conducts the NEET examination.

Priyanka Gandhi referred to the use of AK-47 rifle during protests in Bihar and asked if the protesters were terrorists. "What was the need to unleash pellet guns and AK-47s on the country's youth? Were they terrorists?...Who gave the order to use pellet guns?... Was it the Prime Minister? Was it the Home Minister? They must answer. The entire nation is asking. It is not just the Congress party; the entire nation is demanding an answer," she said.

Siwan district administration in Bihar later said that the use of AK-47 during protest was unauthorised and inappropriate for public crowd-handling settings and the concerned constable had been suspended.

Recalls Emotional Encounter with Injured Student's Mother

Priyanka Gandhi recalled meeting the mother of a student injured in police action during the protest. "A few days ago, we went to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to enquire about the condition of the Delhi student who was battling for her life in the ICU after being injured in a police lathicharge. A short while before we reached there, Union Health Minister JP Nadda had visited her, and shortly before him, another leader had also visited. By the time we arrived, the girl's mother was upset with the repeated visits by politicians...When we reached there, the girl's mother, standing outside the ICU door, asked us, 'Why have you come?' With folded hands and trembling hands, she said, 'Thank you for coming, but I do not want to meet anyone. I do not want to speak to anyone.'...The pain of that mother was such that her entire body was trembling. But with a voice full of anguish, she said, 'Since morning, many big leaders have been coming here one after another, making videos. Even those who are responsible for my daughter's condition came here. Why?'" Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Perhaps I should not be saying this while standing here in front of everyone, but the plea of that mother left me ashamed. The sound of her broken heart, which echoed through the walls of the hospital, still resonates in my mind. Therefore, with the permission of that mother, I want to ask the Honourable Prime Minister and the Honourable Home Minister through you: what was the need to inflict such oppression on an innocent girl?" she asked.

'Hollowed Out Education System'

The Congress leader alleged that the government has consistently weakened all employment-generating sectors. "The examination system itself has failed. There have been 152 paper leaks in the last decade. Crores of students have been affected, yet not a single culprit, not one member of the paper leak mafia has been punished," she said.

"They have hollowed out our education system by filling it with RSS pracharaks. They further complicated matters by forcibly establishing the NTA and centralising the system. Instead of increasing year by year, the share of the education budget in the country's total budget is actually declining," she added.

Protest Withdrawn, New Bill in House

The protest against NEET-UG paper leak was withdrawn after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh earlier in the day moved the Public Examinations Amendment Bill in the House for consideration and passing. (ANI)