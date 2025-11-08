JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha slammed Priyanka Gandhi, accusing her of 'abusing people of Bihar' for voting for the NDA. He questioned her knowledge of the state's history and geography, saying she only visits for elections.

Priyanka Gandhi 'Abusing' Bihar Voters: JD(U)

Janata Dal (United) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha on Thursday accused Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi of "abusing people of Bihar" for voting in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Jha questioned Priyanka Gandhi over her recent speeches targeting the Nitish Kumar-led government, claiming that she wasn't aware of Bihar's history or geography. "What has Priyanka Gandhi got to do with Bihar? Does she know anything about Bihar? About Bihar's geography, about its history? She just comes here during elections, gives a few speeches here and a few bytes there and goes back. People of Bihar have a lot of self-respect. This means she is abusing the people of Bihar if they are voting in favour of NDA," the JD(U) MP said.

'Congress Did Nothing in Power'

Jha said that the opposition did nothing when they were in power earlier. "These people didn't do anything when they were in power. RJD alone wasn't in power when there was jungle raj. Congress was also part of the government. Congress will get nothing in Bihar," he added.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

The voting for the first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar concluded on November 6 across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state's 243 seats, with approximately 3.75 crore electors casting their ballots.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.

According to the Election Commission, there are 10.72 lakh 'new electors' and 7.78 lakh voters are in the age group of 18-19 years. The total population of these constituencies, as stated by the Election Commission, is 6.60 crore.

A total of 122 women candidates are in the fray in the first phase of the polls. The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14.

In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) had contested 115 constituencies and the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70.