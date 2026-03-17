A heartwarming video of a 65-year-old woman dancing for her 73-year-old husband at a pre-wedding ceremony has gone viral. The clip, shared by their daughter, shows the woman's enthusiastic performance to a Bollywood song as her surgeon husband watches, visibly amused and shy. The moment has been widely praised on social media.

A heartwarming family moment has gone viral when a woman was filmed dancing for her spouse during a pre-wedding ceremony. Their daughter Ruchita Misra uploaded the video, which shows the 65-year-old performing to a Bollywood classic as her 73-year-old husband watches, evidently amused and a bit shy.

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The video depicts a bright and cheerful moment as the woman sings the popular Bollywood song Mere Haathon Mein Nau Nau Choodiyan from the 1989 film Chandni. Dressed in a bright yellow dress, she dances enthusiastically as family members shout and giggle. Her husband, a 73-year-old surgeon, sits nearby watching the performance, visibly blushing and smiling at the affectionate gesture.

Misra shared the video on social media and wrote: "Watch my 65 year old mum in India dance and my 73 year old surgeon dad blush at a family pre-wedding ceremony.”

The simple yet pleasant moment instantly drew many viewers, who swamped the comments area with notes complimenting the couple's chemistry and kindness.

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Many people called the video "wholesome" and that it eloquently depicted the type of camaraderie that becomes stronger with time. Several viewers also commented on how cute the pair looked together, especially because they were both dressed in yellow, giving the impression that they were "twinning" for the celebration.

Others stated the video reminded them that passion and fun do not fade with time. Some wrote that they wanted to have a similar love story in their own life one day, while others thought the movie was a welcome respite from the negativity that is frequently found online.

For many viewers, the movie serves as a subtle reminder that love can be both humorous and emotional at any age.