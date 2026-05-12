Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed TCS, citing an NCW report on "serious procedural lapses" in women's safety at its Nashik office. The report noted zero POSH Act compliance and non-functional CCTVs. An accused in the case has been sent to judicial custody.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday alleged a "serious procedural lapse" with regard to women's safety at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), citing a fact-finding committee of the National Commission for Women (NCW) amid the ongoing alleged sexual harassment controversy.

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NCW Report Details Lapses

Citing NCW's report, Chaturvedi alleged that there was no formal complaint mechanism at the Nashik BPO office and claimed that the workplace was controlled by senior employees who have now been arrested.

She further alleged that employees who raised their voices against them faced transfer and termination.

"What a shame TCS! The NCW fact-finding committee has found serious procedural lapses in ensuring women employee safety. As per the Press statement:- There was zero formal complaint mechanism in the Nashik BPO- The office was controlled by the senior employees who are now under arrest, and the employees who raised their voices against them faced transfer and termination. - CCTVs though installed in the office but were non functional.- Zero compliance with the POSH Act," Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on X.

The NCW, in its report, alleged insulting religion, bullying, toxic leadership, and "zero compliance of the POSH Act," at the TCS Nashik office.

Legal Action and Arrests

Earlier, accused Nida Khan was sent to 14 days of judicial custody in the Nashik Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) case after being produced before the Nashik Road Court on Monday.

After hearing the matter, the court remanded her to judicial custody, following which she was taken to Nashik Road Central Jail.

Khan is named as an accused in the case involving alleged sexual harassment and hurting the religious sentiments of certain employees in the Nashik office of TCS.

Advocate Milind Kurkute informed that a bail application has been filed by the accused side in the case registered at Mumbai Naka Police Station. He said the bail plea will be heard on the following day.

The case is being investigated by the Nashik Police.

Earlier, Nida Khan was in police remand, during which she was questioned on various aspects related to the case. She was produced before the court after the completion of her police remand period.

She was taken into custody from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

A local court had earlier dismissed Khan's anticipatory bail plea, while the prosecution opposed relief, citing the seriousness of the allegations.

So far, five accused have been arrested, and a total of nine cases have been registered in connection with the matter. (ANI)