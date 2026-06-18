Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the BJP over 'Operation Tiger', accusing them of creating a fear climate. This comes as six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs skipped a party meeting, with Sanjay Raut calling them 'traitors' amid fears they may defect.

Chaturvedi Slams BJP Over 'Operation Tiger'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the ongoing political developments and investigations often referred to in political circles as 'Operation Tiger.' Speaking in Bhiwandi, Chaturvedi accused the ruling party of weaponising state machinery and undermining democratic institutions to maintain its grip on power.

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Chaturvedi alleged that the BJP's political strategy is built upon the systematic erosion of constitutional norms. She claimed that the ruling party's pursuit of political dominance has created an environment of intimidation, where central agencies are allegedly used to silence opposition.

"You are so hungry and fond of power that you destroy the Constitution, control the agencies," Chaturvedi stated, emphasising that the current political climate poses a significant threat to the foundational principles of Indian democracy. "You create an atmosphere of fear. You put the principles of democracy at stake." She further claimed that "BJP will have to defend why they are doing such a thing."

Sanjay Raut's Tirade Against Rebel MPs

Earlier, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut continued his abusive tirade against party rebel MPs who remained absent in the parliamentary party meeting on Thursday amid the speculation that several MPs may break away to join Shiv Sena.

Six of the party's Lok Sabha MPs skipped the parliamentary meeting in New Delhi today. Only Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje, all Lok Sabha MPs and Raut himself were present at today's meeting. The remaining Lok Sabha MPs, Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure remained absent.

In a press interaction soon after the meeting, Raut again used curse words to term the absentee MPs as "traitors, dishonest, and frauds," reiterating that they had "betrayed" the party with their "rebellion."

Disciplinary Action to be Initiated

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, party MP Anil Desai said that disciplinary action will be initiated against those MPs who had skipped the meeting, despite a whip being issued stating that showcause notices have been issued to all absentees seeking an explanation for their absence.

'Operation Tiger' Buzz in Maharashtra

Maharashtra is currently witnessing a buzz over "Operation Tiger" - the speculation that seven of the nine UBT MPs were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and are looking to join the ruling party.

In 2022, Shinde, along with several MLAs, broke away from Uddhav Thackeray, splitting the party into two. (ANI)