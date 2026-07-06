Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge slammed the RSS over the Ram Mandir fund row, questioning its moral authority and alleging complicity. This followed RSS's Dattatreya Hosabale's demand for strict action against those guilty of embezzlement.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) following remarks made by General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale regarding the alleged embezzlement of funds meant for the Ram Mandir. Addressing the controversy surrounding the collection and management of donations for the Ayodhya temple, Kharge questioned the moral authority of the organisation to call for punitive action against those involved in the misappropriation of funds.

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Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, the Minister challenged the RSS leadership's delayed response to the allegations, suggesting deep-seated internal complicity within the organisations involved in the fundraising drive. "Who are they to seek punishment? Why did they wait for so long? Their own people did this. I am sure some funds must have gone to them also," Kharge stated.

RSS calls for strict action, transparent management

The remarks came after Hosabale said that the Uttar Pradesh government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and initiated legal proceedings based on its recommendations. "It is essential to ensure that whoever is found guilty in the investigation receives strict punishment," Hosabale said.

He further urged the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to treat the episode as an extraordinary matter and address any shortcomings in financial management and administrative systems. "The entire Hindu society, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, naturally expects the Trust to treat this highly condemnable incident as an extraordinary matter and take effective, serious steps to rectify all shortcomings in management and operations; this is essential to ensure that the faith and reverence of millions of Ram devotees in the Ayodhya temple remain unbroken and steadfast," he said.

Expressing confidence in the Trust, Hosabale said it would continue to strengthen devotees' faith through transparent financial management, seamless operations and systems rooted in sanctity and accountability.

RSS appeals for patience amid probe

The RSS also appealed to devotees to maintain patience while the investigation is underway and cautioned against attempts by what it termed "anti-Hindu" and "anti-national" forces to exploit the controversy. "The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh also appeals to the entire Hindu society to demonstrate necessary patience and restraint in this difficult moment and to foil the conspiracies of anti-Hindu, anti-national forces who seek to exploit this unfortunate incident to malign Hindu dharma and society," the statement said.

SIT investigation and resignations

The remarks come as the Special Investigation Team continues its probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple. The Uttar Pradesh government on July 1 granted the SIT a 15-day extension to broaden the scope of its investigation and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered on June 25 after the SIT submitted its preliminary report on June 23, following which eight accused were arrested. Subsequently, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and former trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the alleged misappropriation of temple donations. (ANI)