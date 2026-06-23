Adani Mundra Airport, in partnership with Star Air, has launched new flight services connecting Mumbai, Goa, and six other cities. This initiative aims to transform the Kutch region into a major logistics hub and boost its economic potential.

Adani Mundra Airport on Tuesday announced the launch of its inaugural scheduled flight service connecting Mumbai and Goa. This pivotal air link, established in a strategic partnership with Star Air, is set to unlock unprecedented economic potential for the Kutch region, transforming the region into a fully integrated, multi-modal logistics and business hub.

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New Air Connectivity and Destinations

The launch of eight new air services by Star Air from the state-of-the-art terminal beginning today will create an express corridor, reducing travel time for trade, commerce, logistics and tourism, fuelling the economic engine of India's largest port, Mundra. The other cities that Star Air will connect to Mundra include Hindon, Surat, Belagavi, Bengaluru, Kolhapur and Nanded.

Airport Infrastructure and Facilities

Built on the Adani Group's proven development model, the Mundra Airport is engineered for efficiency and growth. A massive 1,900-metre runway capable of handling a wide range of passenger and cargo aircraft, and a modern terminal featuring spacious parking, multiple check-in counters, comfortable lounges, and a full-service food court will open this region to a plethora of opportunities. The airport is fully accessible with wheelchair facilities and dedicated passenger drop-off zones.

Strategic Economic Impact

The establishment of this air route is a calculated move to fuel the economic engine of India's largest private port, Mundra, and the country's largest notified, operational multi-product Mundra SEZ, the nerve centre of India's import-export activity. This air connectivity provides the critical last-mile link, enabling the vast volumes of trade flowing through the port to be more efficiently managed and integrated with national and global supply chains.

The premier airport will enable the Adani Group to create a powerful synergy between its port and aviation operations and is poised to become a vital catalyst, driving the future of Kutch's trade, industry, and tourism to remarkable new heights. This initiative leverages the Adani Group's expertise in managing eight world-class international airports at Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Guwahati. (ANI)