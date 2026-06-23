Delhi will provide rehabilitation benefits to slum settlements established by Jan 1, 2025. The decision was announced after a DUSIB meeting and a review by Home Minister Amit Shah, who has directed agencies to fast-track the rehabilitation process.

Residents of any slum settlement in Delhi established by January 1, 2025, will be granted rehabilitation benefits, said the Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday. The decision was taken at the 36th board meeting of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

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High-Level Meeting on Slum Rehabilitation

Earlier on June 16, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah chaired a review meeting on the rehabilitation of slums in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta, Delhi's Urban Development Minister, Union Home Secretary, Delhi Chief Secretary, and other senior officials from the Central and Delhi governments.

Directives for Implementation

In the meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2026, had been finalised and that the Government of Delhi should notify it at the earliest. He directed that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) should issue tenders for five clusters within 45 days. He further instructed that project documents and tender forms should also be prepared for an additional 50 JJ clusters.

Amit Shah said that the Delhi Government should issue tenders for at least five PPP-based rehabilitation projects every month.

The Home Minister said that in the construction of rehabilitation colonies, adequate provision should be made for community facilities such as Anganwadi centres, educational facilities, health centres, and playgrounds.

Policy to Benefit 4 Lakh Families

He added that the decisions taken in the meeting would benefit around four lakh families living in Delhi's JJ clusters. He also stated that the eligibility cut-off date for JJ clusters should be fixed as 01.01.2025. (ANI)