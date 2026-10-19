Nepal has banned the import, sale and distribution of Priyagold biscuits manufactured by India's Surya Food and Agro Ltd after describing the product as sub-standard. The country's food safety department directed traders to halt sales and recall stocks. The move follows action by FSSAI, which initiated legal proceedings against the manufacturer.

Nepal has banned the import, sale and distribution of Priyagold biscuits manufactured by India's Surya Food and Agro Ltd after the product was described as sub-standard by the country's food safety authorities. In a notice issued on Monday, Nepal's Department of Food Technology and Quality Control (DFTQC) directed traders and consumers to stop dealing in the biscuits. The decision followed action by India's Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) against the manufacturer over alleged food safety violations. The Nepalese department said the restrictions were imposed to protect public health and consumer welfare.

Nepal orders immediate recall of Priyagold biscuits

The DFTQC took the decision after an emergency meeting held virtually at the initiative of its Director General, Sanjeev Kumar Karna, according to the notice.

The department urged all concerned bodies, traders and consumers not to import the biscuits and to stop their sale and distribution. It also directed authorised importers and food traders to recall any available stocks from the market immediately.

The notice described the biscuits as sub-standard and cited the action taken by India's food regulator as the basis for the restrictions.

The ban covers the import, sale and distribution of Priyagold biscuits manufactured by Surya Food and Agro Ltd.

FSSAI initiates legal proceedings against manufacturer

In India, FSSAI has initiated legal proceedings for prosecution against Surya Food and Agro over alleged violations, including the reported use of cattle-feed bran in the manufacture of Priyagold biscuits.

During an inspection of the company's operations, the regulator also observed serious deficiencies relating to food safety and hygiene, according to the authority.

FSSAI has suspended the manufacturer's licence, the reports said. Nepal's decision to restrict the product followed the Indian regulator's action.

(With inputs from agencies)