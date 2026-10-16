FSSAI has issued notices to Gemini Edibles & Fats India, BigBasket and Flipkart over allegedly misleading cholesterol and heart-health claims used to promote Freedom Cooking Rice Bran Oil. The regulator said the claims were not permitted under applicable advertising rules.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to BigBasket, Flipkart and Hyderabad-based Gemini Edibles & Fats India Ltd over allegedly misleading health claims used to promote Freedom Cooking Rice Bran Oil. The regulator said the product was advertised with claims about cholesterol reduction and heart health that were not permitted under the applicable regulations.

In a social media post on Friday, October 16, FSSAI said notices had been issued to Gemini Edibles & Fats India, Innovative Retail Concepts, which operates BigBasket, and Flipkart India. The product was promoted on e-commerce platforms and social media with claims including 'Reduces bad cholesterol and maintains/increases good cholesterol' and '10,000+ PPM Natural Oryzanol'.

According to FSSAI, the cholesterol and heart-health claims were not covered or permitted under the applicable provisions for rice bran oil in the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018.

BUT, Can Rice Bran Oil Lower Cholesterol?

Rice bran oil may help lower total and LDL ('bad') cholesterol, but the extent of its benefits depends on the evidence and the specific health claim being made. A 2021 systematic review and meta-analysis of eight clinical trials found that rice bran oil consumption was associated with reductions in total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. However, this does not automatically prove that every product can make specific claims about lowering bad cholesterol or maintaining or increasing good cholesterol.

Why has FSSAI issued notices?

The regulator has directed the three food business operators to explain why action should not be initiated against them under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

FSSAI also flagged a separate licensing issue involving Gemini Edibles & Fats India. The company was found offering or selling food products through its own e-commerce website without appearing to hold a valid central licence covering e-commerce activity.

The notices seek explanations from the companies; they do not, by themselves, establish a final finding of liability.

FSSAI's recent crackdown: What else has the regulator flagged?

The rice bran oil notices are part of a wider enforcement drive announced by FSSAI on October 16, covering food safety, hygiene, licensing and advertising claims across several businesses. The regulator also took action against a hotel and two other food businesses.

FSSAI suspended the licence of DNV Food Products Ltd after inspections found serious non-compliance relating to hygiene, sanitation, storage and licensing. It also cancelled Jhanvittanni's licence over continued non-compliance with food safety requirements.

In a separate action, the regulator issued an improvement notice to AB Hotels Ltd, which operates the Radisson Blu hotel in New Delhi. The inspection reportedly identified maintenance and hygiene problems, including rusted equipment, freezer leakage and shortcomings in refrigeration, temperature monitoring, ventilation, flooring and lighting.

These measures show that the latest enforcement action covers more than product advertising. It also addresses the conditions in which food is stored, handled and sold, alongside businesses' licensing obligations. The actions differ in severity: the rice bran oil matter involves show-cause notices, while the two food businesses faced licence suspension or cancellation.

What should you know as consumers?

Food claims can influence buying decisions, particularly when they promise benefits for cholesterol or heart health. Do go through the list of ingredients and composition before buying any food products. Rather than getting influenced by ads and claims, always delve into some research and then make a choice.

FSSAI's action highlights the need for food businesses to ensure that promotional claims comply with the applicable regulations. The notices issued to Gemini Edibles, BigBasket and Flipkart seek explanations; the regulator has not announced a final outcome in this matter.

(With inputs from agencies)