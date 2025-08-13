Social media claims of a ‘Prime Minister Free Scooty Scheme’ for female students are false. PIB confirms no such scheme exists and urges citizens to verify information through official government sources to avoid misinformation and scams.

New Delhi: A message circulating widely on social media claims that the government is offering free scooters to female students under a so-called ‘Prime Minister Free Scooty Scheme’ to help them commute to college. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that this claim is false. There is currently no such scheme being implemented by the Central Government. Authorities have urged citizens to verify information before sharing it online to prevent the spread of misinformation. “Have you also fallen for the trap of the ‘Prime Minister Free Scooty Scheme’? This claim is Fake. No such Free Scooty Scheme is being run by the Central Government,” a post in Hindi read.

Scroll to load tweet…

Why Such Claims Spread

Experts say that social media users often share attractive-sounding schemes without verifying their authenticity. Offers that promise free vehicles, cash, or gadgets tend to gain traction quickly, especially among students eager for support in commuting or education.

How to Verify Government Schemes

Citizens are advised to verify any scheme claiming to be from the government through official sources such as:

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) website

The official government portals of the Ministry of Education or other relevant departments

Official social media handles of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)

The Risks of Misinformation Spreading unverified claims can lead to confusion, disappointment, and even exploitation, as scammers sometimes create fake websites or forms to collect personal information under the guise of such schemes.