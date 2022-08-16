Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    President, top leaders, pay 'floral tributes' to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 4th death anniversary in Delhi

    Veteran BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee was India's Prime Minister for a brief period in 1996, between 1998 and 1999, and then for a full term from 1999 to 2004.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 16, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

    President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Ministers paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fourth death anniversary in Delhi on Tuesday. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, known as "a man of the masses," served as Prime Minister of India for three terms.

    In the national capital, the leaders were seen paying floral tributes at Sadaiv Atal, AB Vajpayee's memorial. In addition to PM Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah paid their respects to the former PM and BJP veteran. After a brief illness, Vajpayee died in 2018. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also paid his respects at the memorial early in the morning.

    Following Vajpayee's profile on the government website of India's prime ministers, the BJP veteran's "first brush with nationalist politics was in his student days when he joined the Quit India Movement of 1942, which accelerated the end of British colonial rule. According to the statement, the leader "emerged over the decades as a leader who commanded respect for his liberal worldview and commitment to democratic ideals." He was an "ardent champion of women's empowerment and social equality."

    Vajpayee was India's Prime Minister for a brief period in 1996, between 1998 and 1999, and then for a full term from 1999 to 2004.

     

    The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, remembered Vajpayee on the anniversary of his death; he tweeted, "Humble tribute to the popular mass leader, ardent patriot, dynamic speaker, and inspiration to countless workers, former Prime Minister, 'Bharat Ratna' revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji!"

     

    The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, also paid tribute. "My tributes on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji," he tweeted.

    Vajpayee was also awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2015. He was also a gifted orator and prolific writer. He is also remembered for his poetry, the majority of which he composed in Hindi. Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, after being hospitalised in June with a kidney infection.

