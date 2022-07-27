Emergency: Shreyas Talpade to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut's film; first look, out

The first look of Shreyas Talpade playing the role of former Prime Minister Atala Bihari Vajpayee in the highly anticipated film of Kangana Ranaut – ‘Emergency’.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Emergency' has created a ruckus even before its release. While Kangana plays the lead character of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Anupam Kher will be seen as late politician Jai Prakash Narayan. Now, the first look of Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade has also been revealed who will be seen as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut released the first look of Shreyas Talpade by sharing a post on her social media. The look of Shreyas Talpade as fairly young Atal Bihari Vajpayee has gladly surprised everyone. Sharing the first look of Shreyas’s character, Kangana wrote: “Presenting @shreyastalpade27 as Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in #Emergency, a true nationalist whose love and pride for the nation was unparalleled and who was a young upcoming leader during the time of Emergency….”

Sharing a few lines written by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shreyas Talpade wrote on his Instagram post: “Honoured & Happy to play one of the most Loved, Visionary, a true patriot & Man of the masses…Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. I hope I live up to the expectations. @kanganaranaut thank you for seeing me as Atal ji. You are undoubtedly one of the most talented & versatile actresses of our country but you are an equally good Actor’s Director. It’s time for #Emergency! Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut had recently shared a teaser of Emergency on her social media. In the teaser, the actor seems to have perfectly gripped on to the character of Indira Gandhi, especially when she says that her staff calls her ‘Madam Sir’. The film is directed and produced by Kangana under the banner ‘Manikarnika Films’. It is expected to hit the theatres early next year.