President Droupadi Murmu extended Vijayadashami greetings, calling on citizens to uphold cultural values of morality and duty. She urged people to contribute towards building an inclusive society and achieving the goal of a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

Victory of Good Over Evil According to a press release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President extended her greetings to Indians living in the country and abroad, highlighting the spiritual and moral significance of the festival. In her message, Murmu said, “On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in the country and abroad.”Extending her greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Vijayadashami, Murmu highlighted the deep spiritual and moral significance of Dussehra, saying that the festival symbolises the victory of good over evil. "The festival of Vijayadashami has a special significance. It symbolises the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. Lord Ram is revered as the embodiment of righteousness and moral conduct. This festival celebrates the triumph of Dharma and justice over Adharma and injustice," she said. A Call for a 'Viksit Bharat' Murmu also urged citizens to reaffirm their commitment to India's cultural traditions and work collectively towards building an inclusive society and achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat (Developed India). "Indian culture is rooted in the ideals of morality and duty. On this occasion, let us resolve to uphold the noble ideals of our cultural traditions and contribute towards building an inclusive society and a Viksit Bharat. On this sacred occasion, I extend my heartfelt wishes for the happiness, good health and well-being of all citizens,” she said. Durga Puja Greetings Earlier, President Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings to citizens across the country and abroad on the occasion of Durga Puja, describing the festival as a celebration of India's spiritual heritage and an opportunity to reaffirm respect and reverence for women. In an infographic shared on X, the President conveyed her warm wishes and noted that the festival brings people from different communities together while showcasing India's rich cultural diversity. "On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians residing in the country and abroad," President Murmu stated. Significance of Vijayadashami Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, marks the culmination of Navratri and celebrates the victory of good over evil. The festival holds religious and cultural significance across the country, with people observing the occasion through prayers, cultural programmes and the symbolic burning of Ravana's effigies.The festival also serves as a reminder to overcome negativity and work towards eliminating social evils, including addiction, caste-based discrimination and the dowry system. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday called upon citizens to uphold the cultural values of morality and duty and contribute towards building an inclusive society and a developed nation on the occasion of Vijayadashami.According to a press release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President extended her greetings to Indians living in the country and abroad, highlighting the spiritual and moral significance of the festival. In her message, Murmu said, “On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in the country and abroad.”Extending her greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Vijayadashami, Murmu highlighted the deep spiritual and moral significance of Dussehra, saying that the festival symbolises the victory of good over evil. "The festival of Vijayadashami has a special significance. It symbolises the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. Lord Ram is revered as the embodiment of righteousness and moral conduct. This festival celebrates the triumph of Dharma and justice over Adharma and injustice," she said.Murmu also urged citizens to reaffirm their commitment to India's cultural traditions and work collectively towards building an inclusive society and achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat (Developed India). "Indian culture is rooted in the ideals of morality and duty. On this occasion, let us resolve to uphold the noble ideals of our cultural traditions and contribute towards building an inclusive society and a Viksit Bharat. On this sacred occasion, I extend my heartfelt wishes for the happiness, good health and well-being of all citizens,” she said.Earlier, President Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings to citizens across the country and abroad on the occasion of Durga Puja, describing the festival as a celebration of India's spiritual heritage and an opportunity to reaffirm respect and reverence for women. In an infographic shared on X, the President conveyed her warm wishes and noted that the festival brings people from different communities together while showcasing India's rich cultural diversity. "On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians residing in the country and abroad," President Murmu stated.Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, marks the culmination of Navratri and celebrates the victory of good over evil. The festival holds religious and cultural significance across the country, with people observing the occasion through prayers, cultural programmes and the symbolic burning of Ravana's effigies.The festival also serves as a reminder to overcome negativity and work towards eliminating social evils, including addiction, caste-based discrimination and the dowry system. (ANI)