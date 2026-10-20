Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel attended the 89th Kalibari Durga Puja Mahotsav in Ahmedabad, where he performed aarti. He greeted the Bengali community and later extended Vijayadashami greetings, calling for unity and inclusive development.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the 89th Kalibari Durga Puja Mahotsav organised by the Bengal Cultural Association on Sindhu Bhavan Road in Ahmedabad. According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s office, Patel performed the aarti of Maa Durga and prayed for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of the people of the state. The Chief Minister greeted members of the Bengali community at the Durga Puja Mahotsav and lauded their enthusiasm.

At the Durga Puja Mahotsav, Bengal Cultural Association Vice President Shri Soumen Mukherjee, Secretary Shri Anal Mukherjee, Vice Chairman Shri Indrajit Mitra, Joint Secretary Shri Anand Sarkar and other members welcomed the Chief Minister and joined him in the aarti. Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) office-bearers, local dignitaries and a large number of members of the Bengali community were also present, the release noted.

CM's Vijayadashami Message

Earlier on Monday, Patel extended his heartfelt greetings to citizens on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, describing the festival as a celebration of the victory of divine forces over evil. In his message, the Chief Minister said that Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, symbolises the triumph of truth over falsehood and righteousness over unrighteousness. He described the festival as an occasion to celebrate victory over the inner evils and negativity that reside within human beings, according to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's office.

Highlighting the significance of Vijayadashami following the nine-day Navratri festival dedicated to the worship of Shakti, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the occasion would strengthen goodwill, social harmony, mutual respect, love and brotherhood across society. He also expressed the hope that the festival would inspire people to work collectively towards the ideals of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, fostering unity, harmony and inclusive development, the release said.