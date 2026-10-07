CDS General Anil Chauhan lauded India's cultural traditions at a Delhi Ramleela, drawing lessons on ethical warfare from the Ramayana. He highlighted Lord Ram's righteous conduct in battle and praised the event for preserving culture for over 70 years.

After attending the Ramleela celebrations at the Sadar Bazar Ramleela Ground in Delhi, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan (Retd) on Monday praised India's enduring cultural traditions and drew timeless lessons on ethical warfare from the epic Ramayana.

Speaking to the reporters, Chauhan noted that the Sadar Bazar Ramleela has been keeping India's cultural narrative alive for over seven decades. "I have been told that this tradition has been ongoing here for at least the last 72 years. This continues our culture and tradition. I thank the committee for this," he said.

Lessons on Ethical Warfare from Ramayana

Reflecting on the final battle between Lord Ram and Ravana, Chauhan highlighted the principles of righteousness and ethics that governed warfare in ancient times. He noted that when Ravana was exhausted and his chariot was malfunctioning during the conflict, Lord Ram chose not to attack his vulnerable opponent. Instead, he asked Ravana to return home, rest and regain his strength before resuming the battle the following day. "The battle between Lord Ram and Ravan went on for around 7 days. It was a righteous battle. I have been told that one day Ravan was exhausted and his chariot was malfunctioning. That day, Lord Ram didn't fight Ravan, but instead he told him to go home and rest, come back the next day and then identify his strength. When a warrior surrenders his weapons, he is not killed. That is how battles were fought in ancient times. We call these righteous battles," he said.

Chauhan's remarks highlighted the importance of honour, restraint and adherence to ethical principles even during conflict. The episode from the Ramayana serves as an example of the values associated with righteous warfare, in which a warrior's conduct is guided not only by the objective of victory but also by a code of honour.

What is Ramleela?

Ramleela is a traditional theatrical reenactment of the ancient Hindu epic, the Ramayana. Staged across several days, it is traditionally organised during Navratri and culminates in Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, which celebrates Lord Rama's victory over Ravana.

The performances depict the life, virtues and heroic journey of Lord Rama, bringing the epic's enduring messages of righteousness, duty and the triumph of good over evil to audiences. Ramleela celebrations continue to play an important role in preserving India's cultural and religious traditions, bringing communities together through performances that pass the teachings of the Ramayana from one generation to the next. (ANI)