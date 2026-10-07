Delhi Development Authority's Awas Nivesh Yojana 2026 offers 2,516 LIG flats in Narela. Online booking starts on Dussehra on a First Come, First Serve basis, with a flat 25% discount on tentative prices starting from Rs 14.95 lakh.

Online booking for 2,516 Low Income Group (LIG) flats in Delhi's Narela under the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) Awas Nivesh Yojana 2026 will commence on Monday at 12 noon on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

Under the guidance of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the DDA has introduced the scheme to provide affordable housing to citizens, offering a flat 25 per cent discount on the flats, with tentative prices starting at Rs 14.95 lakh, according to a press release.

Scheme Details and Flat Information

The flats will be allotted on a First Come, First Serve (FCFS) basis, with the entire registration and booking process being conducted online to ensure transparency and convenience for applicants. The scheme offers flats in Pockets 3 and 6 of Sectors G2–G6 in Narela.

Of the total 2,516 flats, 1,020 are located in Pocket 3, while the remaining 1,496 are in Pocket 6. The approximate plinth area of each flat is 49.90 square metres, including common areas. Following the 25 per cent discount, the tentative price of flats in Pocket 3 is Rs 15.01 lakh, while those in Pocket 6 are priced at Rs 14.95 lakh.

Narela: An Emerging Residential Hub

Narela is emerging as a promising residential destination, supported by planned transport infrastructure, educational institutions, sports facilities and other civic amenities. The area's development potential is expected to receive a boost from the upcoming Delhi Metro station on the Rithala–Narela–Kundli Metro Corridor and a proposed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station. Road connectivity through Urban Extension Road (UER)-I, UER-II and GT Karnal Road is also expected to improve accessibility to the area, the release said.

Narela is also set to benefit from an upcoming Education Hub in Sector G2–G6, where land has been allotted to several universities. Sports infrastructure in the vicinity includes the Narela Sports Complex in Sector A-7, along with a proposed Multi-Sports Integrated Stadium and Sports Complex. Green spaces and other civic amenities in and around the area further add to its residential potential.

Registration and Booking Process

Registration under the scheme has already commenced. The entire registration and booking process is conducted online through DDA’s Awaas Portal at https://eservices.dda.org.in, ensuring transparency and convenience for applicants. The booking amount for each flat is Rs 1,00,000 (Rupees One Lakh only). Applicants are also required to pay a one-time, non-refundable registration fee of Rs 2,500 to register on the portal.

Those who have already registered on the DDA's Awaas Portal are not required to register again, the release said. The scheme brochure, containing detailed terms and conditions, is available for download on the DDA's website. Applicants have been advised to consult the brochure for complete information before booking a flat. For assistance, they can contact the DDA's toll-free helpline at 1800 110 332.

Through the DDA Awas Nivesh Yojana 2026, the Authority aims to expand access to affordable housing in the national capital while highlighting Narela's emerging residential and infrastructure development potential. (ANI)