Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal questioned singer Daler Mehndi’s performance at a mela, alleging he was disoriented and lip-syncing. Folk singer Pritam Bhartwan also commented, stating a live performance should not use pre-recorded tracks.

Minister Slams 'Disoriented' Performance

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister and Narendra Nagar MLA Subodh Uniyal questioned Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi’s performance at the Maa Kunjapuri Mela in Tehri Garhwal, alleging that the singer appeared disoriented on stage and was lip-syncing to his songs.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday evening about a viral video showing him objecting to Mehndi’s performance during a cultural programme organised as part of the Navratri festivities, Uniyal said the singer should have done justice to his art. “He is a big artist. If a big artist doesn’t do justice to their art…He seemed disoriented on stage and didn’t seem to be able to even keep standing. Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs. I told him that he is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered Rs 35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing. So, I expressed my resentment,” Uniyal said.

Folk Singer Weighs In on Controversy

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand folk singer and Padma Shri awardee Pritam Bhartwan also commented on Mehndi’s performance at the event, saying he could not confirm whether the singer was under the influence of alcohol. “Well, I cannot say for certain whether he was under the influence or not; that is something only he or his associates would know. However, the Minister is absolutely right—if you are appearing before an audience for a performance, you cannot simply rely on a pre-recorded track, can you? Furthermore, given his stature, he ought to perform in a manner befitting his reputation. Perhaps he was unwell—whatever the case may have been, he should have clarified it. If one comes to perform, then a genuine performance is expected,” Bharatwan said.

Calling Mehndi a veteran and a prominent name from Punjab, Bharatwan said a live performance should involve singing live rather than relying on pre-recorded tracks. “But if you are going somewhere to perform, you must actually deliver a performance. A ‘live’ performance means exactly that—‘live.’ There is simply no place for pre-recorded tracks in a live setting; I, for one, am completely against that,” he added. (ANI)