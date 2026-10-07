Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, President Droupadi Murmu, and other leaders extended Vijayadashami greetings, describing the festival as a celebration of the victory of good over evil, truth over falsehood, and righteousness over unrighteousness.

Gujarat CM on Victory of Divine Forces

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has extended his heartfelt greetings to citizens on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, describing the festival as a celebration of the victory of divine forces over evil. In his message, the Chief Minister said that Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, symbolises the triumph of truth over falsehood and righteousness over unrighteousness. He described the festival as an occasion to celebrate victory over the inner evils and negativity that reside within human beings, according to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's office.

Highlighting the significance of Vijayadashami following the nine-day Navratri festival dedicated to the worship of Shakti, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the occasion would strengthen goodwill, social harmony, mutual respect, love and brotherhood across society. He also expressed the hope that the festival would inspire people to work collectively towards the ideals of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, fostering unity, harmony and inclusive development, the release said.

President Murmu Highlights Moral Significance

Earlier on Monday, President Droupadi Murmu said, “On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in the country and abroad.” Extending her greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Vijayadashami, Murmu highlighted the deep spiritual and moral significance of Dussehra, saying that the festival symbolises the victory of good over evil, a press release said.

"The festival of Vijayadashami has a special significance. It symbolises the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. Lord Ram is revered as the embodiment of righteousness and moral conduct. This festival celebrates the triumph of Dharma and justice over Adharma and injustice," she said.

Telangana CM on Cultural Traditions

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said, “The auspicious Dussehra holds a special place in the culture and traditions of Telangana,” the Chief Minister noted, adding that the festival imparts great values such as courage, righteousness, truth, unity, and self-confidence. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, he further said, “The Vijayadashami festival is for everyone to strive toward building a society rooted in love, compassion, brotherhood, and humanity, by shedding negative traits like ego, jealousy, hatred, and injustice."

"I sincerely wish that this Vijayadashami brings joy to every home, fills every family with happiness and prosperity, and bestows good health, abundant wealth, and success upon everyone," the CM said.

YSRCP President on the Victory of Good

YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "Vijayadashami symbolises the victory of good over evil and divine power over destructive forces, commemorating Goddess Durga’s triumph over Mahishasura."

"However powerful or ruthless evil may appear, the ultimate victory will always belong to righteousness and goodness," he added. YS Jagan prayed for the blessings of Goddess Durga upon all the people of the state and wished that every family be blessed with peace, happiness, prosperity and success.

UP CM Links Festival to Rule of Law

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings to citizens on the culmination of Sharadiya Navratri and Vijayadashami. On the occassion, he emphasised the state's uncompromising commitment to the rule of law and public safety. In a post on X, CM Yogi said that the valour of Goddess Durga and Lord Ram inspires everyone to stand firm in the face of injustice. It teaches us to fulfil duties and honour women.

"My esteemed fellow citizens of the state, Heartfelt congratulations on the great ninth day of Sharadiya Navratri and infinite best wishes for Vijayadashami. The mighty valour of Mother Durga and the righteous life of Lord Shri Ram inspire us to counter injustice, honour women, and fulfil our duties. In keeping with the ideals of the exemplary man Lord Shri Ram, our government has accorded the highest priority to the rule of law and the safety of citizens in the state. Land freed from mafia control has been used to build homes for the poor," he said. (ANI)