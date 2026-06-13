President Droupadi Murmu reviewed the IMA's Spring Term 2026 Passing Out Parade in Dehradun. A total of 515 cadets were commissioned, including a historic first batch of nine women officer cadets trained at the prestigious academy.

The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on Saturday reviewed the Spring Term 2026 Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 158th Regular Course and 141st Technical Graduate Course at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun.

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The parade is being held at the historic Chetwode Building Drill Square, with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also present on the occasion.

A total of 515 Gentleman and Lady Cadets, including nine women cadets, will be commissioned into the Indian Army upon completion of the parade.

The graduating contingent also includes 34 officer cadets from 16 friendly foreign nations, who will join the armed forces of their respective countries.

A Historic Milestone: First Women Cadets Graduate

This year's parade holds special significance and marks a historic milestone in the 94-year history of the Indian Military Academy. For the first time, a batch of women officer cadets is graduating from IMA and will be commissioned as officers in the Indian Army.

It is worth noting that for every officer cadet, the Passing Out Parade is far more than a ceremonial event. It represents the culmination of months and years of rigorous military training, culminating in the proud moment when they are commissioned as officers in the Indian Army.

The Spring Term 2026 Passing Out Parade being held today is a landmark occasion, as it marks the commissioning of the first batch of women officer cadets trained at the IMA. The nine women officer cadets, who joined the Academy in July 2025, have completed their training and are marching alongside their male counterparts during this prestigious ceremony. Their commissioning reflects the expanding role of women in the armed forces and represents another significant step towards greater inclusivity in military leadership.

About the Indian Military Academy

For the Indian Military Academy, which has been shaping military leaders since 1932, this is truly a historic milestone. The Indian Military Academy was established on 1 October 1932. Since its inception, more than 65,000 cadets have passed out from the prestigious institution, including cadets from 34 friendly countries. (ANI)