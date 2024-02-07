President Droupadi Murmu takes a metro ride in Delhi (WATCH)

The footage reveals a significant presence of security personnel and employees ensuring the President's safety throughout the journey. Notably, President Murmu actively engaged with metro officers, posing inquiries during the commute.

President Draupadi Murmu chose to experience Delhi's Metro on Wednesday (February 7), as captured in a video showcasing her engagement with top Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials. Throughout the journey, a visible presence of security personnel ensured her safety.

The footage depicts President Murmu actively interacting with metro officers, posing inquiries during the commute. Clad in an elegant yellow saree, President Murmu's metro journey drew attention on social media, with photographers capturing the moment.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu takes a metro ride in Delhi. #droupadimurmu pic.twitter.com/T7j5bzhGEV

The journey commenced at the Central Secretariat Metro station, where President Murmu received detailed information about metro lines and operations. Officials presented maps and outlined the specific lines operating in various areas of Delhi.

The video circulating on social media not only highlights the President's commitment to understanding metro operations but also showcases the seamless integration of a high-profile official into the public transportation system.

President Draupadi Murmu's decision to opt for the Delhi Metro not only symbolizes an appreciation for the city's lifeline but also sets an example of accessibility and connectivity for public officials.