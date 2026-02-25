BJP leader RP Singh targeted Rahul Gandhi with a poster comparing him to Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid. The poster, at the Delhi BJP office, calls them 'different faces of anti-nationals', linking their actions to an 'anarchic method'.

Amid a war of words between the BJP and Congress over "shirtless protest" by IYC workers at AI Impact Summit, BJP leader RP Singh on Wednesday targeted Rahul Gandhi with a poster ostensibly comparing him with 2020 Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid with the slogan "different faces of anti-nationals".

The poster has been put up outside the Delhi BJP office. "Ek hi arajak padhati, desh virodhion ke alag, alag chere (one anarchic method, different faces of anti-nationals," read the caption of the poster. One part of the poster portrays Umar Khalid with a megaphone in the backdrop of fire, linking him to the 2020 Delhi riots and the anti-CAA protests. The other part portrays Rahul Gandhi alongside "shirtless protesters" of IYC who protested at the recent AI Impact Summit and has slogans "stop the summit" and "shame on India".

RP Singh Alleges 'Toolkit' to Tarnish India's Image

RP Singh slammed the Congress leader, claiming that Rahul Gandhi is following a "toolkit" designed to embarrass the country. He also compared Umar Khalid with Rahul Gandhi. "There is no difference in the thinking of Umar Khalid and Rahul Gandhi. In 2020, Khalid orchestrated riots during Donald Trump's visit to tarnish India's image. Now, Rahul Gandhi has done something similar. While 20 world leaders were at the AI Summit, he sent his workers to stage an indecent protest. Both want to create chaos and bring a bad name to India globally," he alleged.

Police Probe and Party Reactions

Delhi Police is probing the IYC's "shirtless protest" during the international AI Impact summit and has made arrests in the case. While the BJP has labelled the act "anti-national," the Congress maintains that it was a peaceful way for the youth to voice their anger against government policies. (ANI)