NCC Director General Lieutenant General Virendra Vats arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for a three-day visit. He held discussions with senior officers on expanding NCC activities and strengthening institutional capacity in Kerala and Lakshadweep.

NCC Director General Begins Kerala Visit

Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Lieutenant General Virendra Vats, arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Kerala.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a statement issued by the Defence PRO, Lt Gen Vats was received at the NCC Directorate in Vazhuthacaud by Major General Ramesh Shanmugom, Additional Director General, NCC Directorate (Kerala and Lakshadweep), along with other senior officers.

A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Director General by NCC cadets on his arrival. During his visit, the DG interacted with NCC cadets and held discussions with Group Commanders representing all five NCC Groups in Kerala, as well as other officers of the Directorate.

Focus on Future Roadmap and Infrastructure

DG NCC interacted with the Cadets and had an interactive session with the Additional Director General and Group Commanders. The discussions focused on the roadmap for upcoming NCC activities in Kerala and Lakshadweep, with particular emphasis on expanding training opportunities and strengthening institutional capacity.

According to the statement, discussions were also held on the infrastructure development in Kerala for NCC activities. DG NCC appreciated the performance of NCC cadets in various activities. The DG will also visit the newly constructed NCC Naval Training Centre, Akkulam, tomorrow. Lt Gen Vats is slated to conclude his visit and return to New Delhi on the morning of February 27. (ANI)