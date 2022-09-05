Rahul Gandhi on Gujarat visit today; to attend prayer meet at Sabarmati Ashram

The Congress has prepared a three-month-long campaign for the Gujarat Assembly elections that is due later this year. Senior Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi will campaign during this period. The party aims to release its first list of candidates by September 15.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will on Monday address a rally of booth-level party workers and attend a prayer meet at the Sabarmati Ashram here in Gujarat where the Assembly polls are due later this year. It is reportedly said that Gandhi will address the 'Parivartan Sankalp' convention of the Congress's "booth warriors" at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

The Congress leader will later visit the Sabarmati Ashram where he will attend a prayer meet and seek blessings of Mahatma Gandhi ahead of the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Gandhi last visited Gujarat on May 10 when he addressed tribals in Dahod town.

Also read: 'Brought dead, had multiple head injuries,' says doctor who attended Cyrus Mistry post car crash

This time he will mobilise booth-level Congress workers for the upcoming elections and thereby launch the party's election campaign, the party leaders said. Gandhi's visit to Gujarat comes two days before the party launches the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on September 7.

The 3,500 km long foot march will cover 12 states and two Union Territories and will be completed in nearly 150 days.

Also read: 2 dead, several trapped as fire breaks out at luxury hotel in Lucknow

The Congress has prepared a three-month-long campaign for the Gujarat Assembly elections that is due later this year. Senior Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi will campaign during this period. The party aims to release its first list of candidates by September 15.

Meanwhile, the head of Gujarat's Congress youth wing quit the party blaming factionalism a day before Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi's visit to the poll-bound state on Monday to address a rally of booth-level workers ahead of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Also read: Cyrus Mistry did not wear seat belts, Mercedes was over-speeding: Police

In his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and state president Jagdish Thakor, Vishwanathsinh Vaghela claimed freedom fighters were no longer respected in Congress and that their photos are not displayed at the party's office.

Vaghela, 35, who was appointed Gujarat Youth Congress president in January, said that it was not the same party that fought for the country's freedom. He claimed to have paid Rs 70 lakh to Congress for the posts he held in it from 2016 to 2021.