Preparations in full swing as PM Modi all set to visit Kedarnath on October 21

    At around 9 am, he will lay the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project. After that, he will visit the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal at around 9:25 am. The Prime Minister will review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath.

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 4:54 PM IST

    Preparations are in full swing as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath to lay the foundation stone of a few roads and the Hemkund Sahib ropeway on October 21.

    PM Modi will visit Kedarnath on Friday to review and initiate various developmental projects.

    Speaking to reporters, Ganga Dhar Linga, head priest of Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti, said, "The preparation is in full swing here at Kedarnath ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. PM Modi will offer prayers at Kedarnath on Friday morning. The Prime minister will lay the foundation stone of various development projects here."

    "After the disaster, there was a substantial increase in pilgrims. Recently, around 15 lakh people visited the Kedarnath Dham. Due to the construction of roads, it will be very easy for devotees to ascend towards the shrine and descend back," he added.

    The head priest also said that after the development and widening of roads more people will visit the shrine.

    "For almost two years, the temple was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But after the temple opened, the number of visitors has increased," he said.

    District Magistrate of Rudraprayag Mayur Dixit said PM Modi will review the various development works.

    "PM Modi will offer prayers at the Kedarnath Dham tomorrow. After that, he will review various development works like Mandakini Asthapath, Saraswati Asthapath, and others. He will also interact with the construction workers here. The preparations are in full swing and there is a lot of enthusiasm among the people. They are very eager to welcome PM Modi," he said.

    According to a statement from the PMO, PM Modi will perform darshan and pooja at the Kedarnath Temple at around 8:30 am on October 21.

    At around 9 am, he will lay the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project. After that, he will visit the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal at around 9:25 am. The Prime Minister will review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath.

